Domain Test Series v New Zealand

NZ 'no comparison' as Aussies target Test top spot: Ponting

Ricky Ponting says Australia far better than their official ICC ranking of fifth-best Test team, and expects this side could challenge India for top spot

Sam Ferris at the SCG

4 January 2020, 10:39 PM AEST

@samuelfez

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2020 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo