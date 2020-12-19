Vodafone Test Series v India

Too soon to call for change at the top: Ponting

Ricky Ponting believes Australia should give a "battling" Joe Burns time to work through his lean run with the bat

Sam Ferris at Adelaide Oval

19 December 2020, 10:12 AM AEST

@samuelfez

