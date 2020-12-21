Ricky Ponting's all-time greatest BBL XI

Ricky Ponting's best BBL XI of all-time

With the 10th season of the KFC BBL underway, we’re asking you to pick your best combined team from the history of the competition, and we’ve got none other than Ricky Ponting to give you some pointers.

And in a surprise move, the former Australia skipper has left out the BBL's leading run-scorer, Chris Lynn, from his best XI.

Using our Team Selector tool below throughout the summer, you can pick your all-time XI from the previous nine seasons of the competition and share it with your friends.

We challenged Ponting to pick a team under original BBL rules, so he was only able to select two internationals in his side. However, you have the freedom to pick as many internationals as you want by using the Team Selector.

BPB = balls per boundary

Basra = batting average + strike rate

WPI = wickets per innings

1) Aaron Finch (c) (Melbourne Renegades)

M: 63 | Runs: 2252 | Ave: 38.83 | SR: 136.65 | BPB: 5.74 | Basra: 175.48 | 50s: 20

Biggest Hitters of the BBL: Best of Aaron Finch

"Aaron Finch has been the captain of the Renegades for a long time and is the No.3 ranked T20 batter in the world. He's got a phenomenal record in the Big Bash, he loves leading the Renegades. He's powerful against fast bowling, he's a very dominant player against spin bowling and he's the current Australian captain so I couldn't go past him to open the batting."

2) Shaun Marsh (Perth Scorchers, Melbourne Renegades)

M: 49 | Runs: 1884 | Ave: 45.95 | SR: 128.51 | BPB: 6.40 | Basra: 174.46 | 50s: 17

Shaun Marsh plunders Thunder attack

"Shaun Marsh spent most of his career at the Perth Scorchers but has recently gone to the Renegades to partner Aaron Finch. He's another very good, strong striker of the ball, he plays fast bowling well and he plays spin bowling well. He doesn't normally dominant the Powerplay, but once he gets in and gets set, he dominates the middle phase of the game and generally goes on and gets really big scores."

3) Brad Hodge (Adelaide Strikers, Melbourne Renegades, Melbourne Stars)

M: 50 | Runs: 1412 | Ave: 42.79 | SR: 134.35 | BPB: 6.18 | Basra: 177.14 | 50s: 11

Hodge signs off with super knock

"I've gone for a guy that played at most clubs in BBL, Brad Hodge, a very experienced player. By the time the BBL came around, he was coming into the backend of his career, but he's just a class player in all forms of the game. He dominated the Big Bash for a number of years at a number of clubs and as his career developed, he probably started to develop different shots in his T20 game, predominantly over the off side – over cover, over point and over backward point."

4) Glenn Maxwell (Melbourne Renegades, Melbourne Stars)

M: 73 | Runs: 1830 | Ave: 32.68 | SR: 150.62 | BPB: 5.55 | Basra: 183.30 | 50s: 14

Biggest Hitters of the BBL: Best of Glenn Maxwell

"This is probably no surprise, someone who's dominated the Big Bash over a long period of time, I've got the Melbourne Stars' current captain Glenn Maxwell in at No.4. He's just a dominant player, he scores 360 degrees around the wicket and I think he's developed his game against fast bowling over the years. He's certainly got different scoring areas and scoring ranges against fast bowling than he did beforehand. And we all know how dynamic he is when he faces spin bowling; his strike rate is up around 200 against spin. And you factor in that he can also bowl with the new ball with his off spinners and is probably the best fielder in the competition and one of the best fielders Australia has seen, it's a pretty easy choice at No.4."

5) George Bailey (Melbourne Stars, Hobart Hurricanes)

M: 80 | Runs: 1677 | Ave: 32.88 | SR: 135.46 | BPB: 6.62 | Basra: 168.34 | 50s: 11

Bailey responds to ODI axing with unbeaten 69

"An ex Hurricanes teammate of mine, George Bailey, his death overs strike rate is outstanding. From overs 16-20, he dominated from there and scored almost as many runs as anyone in that phase of the game for a long period of time. He was also tactically very good and a very experienced player, he was someone you liked to have coming in when the game was on the line."

6) Marcus Stoinis (Perth Scorchers, Melbourne Stars)

M: 61 | Runs: 1741 | Ave: 37.85 | SR: 129.35 | BPB: 6.57 | Basra: 167.19 | 50s: 13

Super Stoinis smashes highest score in BBL history

"Someone who has really developed his game in the last two or three seasons, albeit out of position here, is Marcus Stoinis. He's clearly been the best allrounder in the Big Bash for the last couple of seasons. He will be batting out of position in this side in the middle order, but he can also give you some very handy overs of medium pace around that 140km/h range. He’s just a powerful, strong striker of the ball and I think we've seen in the past couple of years that if bowlers are not quite on the task, he will take them to town big time."

7) Matthew Wade (wk) (Melbourne Renegades, Melbourne Stars, Hobart Hurricanes)

M: 65 | Runs: 1726 | Ave: 33.19 | SR: 141.94 | BPB: 6.17 | Basra: 175.13 | 50s: 13

Wonder Wade annihilates Strikers in maiden BBL ton

"Matthew Wade is the keeper I've gone for in the No.7 slot. It was down to him or Alex Carey for that slot, but I thought Matthew Wade at No.7 might just finish the game a bit better than Carey. Matthew's record is very good and he's improving the older he gets – his last couple of years with the Hurricanes have been outstanding, so he’s the keeper."

8) Sean Abbott (Sydney Thunder, Sydney Sixers)

M: 78 | Wkts: 99 | Ave: 21.21 | Econ: 8.48 | SR: 15.01 | 3wi: 12 | WPI: 1.30

Awesome Abbott destroys Heat with four wickets

"A wicket-taking machine for the Sydney Sixers, Sean is regularly at the top of the wicket-takers list at the end of every season. He's probably always been a little bit underrated and never really talked about that much, but when you sit back at the end of every season and look at his cold hard numbers, it's hard to go past someone like him. He's also a handy batsman, but we probably haven't seen the best of him with the bat just yet. But there's a lot of talent there and he's an absolute gun in the field."

9) Rashid Khan (Adelaide Strikers)

M: 40 | Wkts: 56 | Ave: 17.66 | Econ: 6.37 | SR: 16.64 | 3wi: 4 | WPI: 1.40

HAT-TRICK! Sixers feel the wrath of Khan in Adelaide

"At No.9 I've gone for Rashid Khan, I think it's pretty hard to argue against his numbers once again. He's a wicket-taker but his economy rate is also outstanding. He's been one of the reasons that the Adelaide Strikers have had their success over the past three or four seasons that he's been there. He continues to bamboozle right-handers in particular, his record is not quite as strong against the left-handers. But the Adelaide boys know if the game’s on the line and they need to throw the ball to someone, they're not going to go far wrong by throwing the ball to Rashid Khan."

10) Ben Laughlin (Hobart Hurricanes, Adelaide Strikers, Brisbane Heat)

M: 88 | Wkts: 110 | Ave: 22.14 | Econ: 8.01 | SR: 16.59 | 3wi: 11 | WPI: 1.26

Lively Laughlin finishes off hapless Thunder

"Ben Laughlin might be another surprise choice for some, but his numbers through his career have been absolutely outstanding. He’s the leading wicket-taker in Big Bash cricket history and he’s done that (with) some variations that he’s actually worked very hard on right through his career. When he gets the seam up, he gets the ball to tail in late when he bowls his yorker. But what he’s most renowned for are his slower balls, those big dipping off-cutter slower balls that he's taken numerous wickets with throughout his BBL career. He’s also very, very handy in the field."

11) Lasith Malinga (Melbourne Stars)

M: 13 | Wkts: 18 | Ave: 15.00 | Econ: 5.40 | SR: 16.67 | 3wi: 2 | WPI: 1.38

Biggest BBL Moments No.14: Magician Malinga takes 6-7

"Lasith Malinga only played a few seasons in the Big Bash but when he did play, he was absolutely outstanding. He's one of the all-time great T20 bowlers and he’s still getting around now, and even last year pretty much won the IPL for the Mumbai Indians by delivering a magnificent last over that won the game for them."

Unlucky omissions

"There were a lot who were quite stiff to miss out. Even someone like Jon Wells could have found himself in the middle order; he's been ultra-consistent for a long time at the Hurricanes and also at the Adelaide Strikers. Cameron Boyce's record is also particularly good, he's taken a lot of wickets. If you were to take Rashid Khan out, you could easily switch him with Cameron Boyce as the leg-spinner in that side. Xavier Doherty also did a great job for the Hurricanes for years and his economy rate is outstanding. His economy in the death overs is the second best in Big Bash history, which is unusual for a spinner. Andrew Tye is another one who’s made a name for himself in the past few years with his knuckle balls and slower balls and ability to bowl a yorker at the end. Chris Lynn has got a great record as well, but when I looked at Finch and Marsh compared to Lynn, I just thought I’d be more comfortable with Finch and Marsh getting me off to a really solid start on a consistent basis."