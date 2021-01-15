Vodafone Test Series v India

Captain, apprentice hold series' fate in their hands: Ponting

How far Paine and Green can extend their current partnership will be 'absolutely crucial' in determining the outcome of the fourth Test

Sam Ferris

15 January 2021, 08:54 PM AEST

@samuelfez

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2021 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo