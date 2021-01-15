Captain, apprentice hold series' fate in their hands: Ponting

Honours split on day one at the Gabba after Labuschagne ton

Test legend Ricky Ponting says the unbeaten 61-run stand between rookie Cameron Green and captain Tim Paine might well prove the decisive partnership in the battle for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

Green (28no) and Paine (38no) came together at 5-217 in the final session of day one of the fourth Vodafone Test at the Gabba after Australia lost set batters Marnus Labuschagne and Matthew Wade in three overs against an inexperienced yet committed Indian bowling attack.

Had one of Green or Paine been dismissed cheaply, exposing the tail to the second new ball, Australia could have found themselves bowled out on Friday after winning the toss and electing to bat.

While Green had a life – dropped on 19 by paceman Shardul Thakur in his follow through – the pair not only survived and safely negotiated the new ball, they cashed in late against a weary attack down on troops.

The stand was lauded by Ponting, who says Australia can control the game if Green and Paine bat big on day two in the must-win final Test.

"It could be the biggest partnership in the series," Ponting told cricket.com.au.

"One-one going up to Brisbane, Labuschagne and Wade put on a 113-run partnership but both got out soon after that and Australia needed Paine and Green to do what they've done and really steady the ship, then try and push on for a really big first-innings score.

"Absolutely crucial (partnership). The fact they got through the new ball tonight was really pleasing for them and it looks like (injured quick Navdeep) Saini is in real doubt, Shardul went off late in the day as well so it could be tomorrow India only have the three bowlers to go to and if they do, the batting conditions tomorrow morning will probably be the best in the game.

"These two, if they can then go on and turn this into a 100-run partnership first and then stretch it out past that, then I think Australia will be in the driver's seat of the game."

Saini bowled just 7.5 overs before succumbing to what appeared to be a groin injury while Shardul left the field after bowling 18 overs in his second Test, and first since October 2018.

Australia looked in command after Labuschagne brought up his first century of the summer and Wade was cruising on 45.

But just as Wade looked set to snap a streak of 12 innings without a Test match half-century, he top-edged a pull shot while out of position to hand T Natarajan his maiden Test wicket.

Labuschagne followed 13 balls later in similar fashion and Australia’s position of strength was almost thrown away until Green and Paine combined.

Wade's innings will unlikely quieten the scrutiny around his position in the Test XI and Ponting says the left-hander needs to start making the most of his chances before it's too late.

"It's one thing to be going really well and to be cruising but it's another thing to be scoring big runs in Test cricket," he said.

"With 13 innings between half-centuries that's a real worry.

"He would love to have today over again, his dismissal especially, but I think what we've seen when he is playing well – and is committed and thinking clearly – he could easily find himself in that middle order for another couple of years.

"But you can't afford to let opportunities like today slip."

Vodafone Test Series v India 2020-21

Australia Test squad: Tim Paine (c), Sean Abbott, Pat Cummins, Cameron Green, Marcus Harris, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Moises Henriques, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Michael Neser, James Pattinson, Will Pucovski, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Mitchell Swepson, Matthew Wade, David Warner

India Test squad: Ajinkya Rahane (captain), Rohit Sharma (vice-captain), Mayank Agarwal, Prithvi Shaw, Cheteshwar Pujara, Hanuma Vihari, Shubman Gill, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Rishabh Pant (wk), Jasprit Bumrah, Navdeep Saini, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, R Ashwin, Mohammed Siraj, Shardul Thakur, T Natarajan

First Test: Australia won by eight wickets

Second Test: India won by eight wickets

Third Test: Match drawn

Fourth Test: January 15-19, Gabba, 11am AEDT