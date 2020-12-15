Ponting's solution for Aussie Test batting order

The great Ricky Ponting has backed Joe Burns to resume his position at the top of Australia's Test batting order for the Vodafone series opener in Adelaide from Thursday, despite the Queenslander's worrying form slump and the late addition of Marcus Harris to the Test squad.

Ponting has also found a way to include 21-year-old wonderkid Cameron Green in the XI, suggesting Matthew Wade would relish the chance to open the batting in the absence of the injured David Warner.

The 168-Test veteran was impressed with Burns last summer and believes selectors should show faith in the incumbent opener, based largely on his achievements across his 21-Test career.

In nine first-class innings this summer, the 31-year-old has made 62 runs at 6.89, with a highest score of 29. His most recent four innings have come against the touring Indians, against whom he has made scores of 4, 0, 0, 1.

"I'm sticking with Joe Burns," Ponting said on Seven. "I've heard a lot of suggestions that he hasn't scored enough runs to stay in the side but I'm keeping him in there.

"He made 40 in his last Test innings, he's made four Test hundreds, averages almost 40 – I'm sticking with him and showing some faith. I think he's good enough to get through it.

"What Marcus Harris hasn't done is score (Test) hundreds – (his) highest score is 70-odd, (whereas) Joe Burns can score Test match hundreds. I'm sticking with him."

Ponting was on hand to watch Burns make an impressive 97 against Pakistan at the Gabba in the opening Test of the 2019-20 summer, and at the time told cricket.com.au selectors "don't need to go looking for an opener now for the next couple of years, as far as I'm concerned".

"Just lock him in now, I reckon," he added. "Lock him in 'til the end of the (2021-22) Ashes and give him a good go."

Burns went on to average 32 across five Tests that summer, with his next best score 53, but Ponting has nonetheless kept the faith, and with Burns' regular partner Warner missing for likely just one Test, he sees Wade as a suitable stop-gap solution.

"What I am doing is moving Matthew Wade up to the top of the order to open with (Burns), (give) a left-hand, right-hand combination," he added. "We saw last time India were out here and we had two left-handers at the top of the order, the India bowling attack absolutely dominated the two lefties, so that's the way I'm going.

Adelaide Oval classic: Smith salutes against India in 2014

"I think you've got to tell Wade it's just for one game. 'Wadey' will want to do it; he'll be excited by this, he's that sort of character that he'd love the chance to get up there and take on the Indian opening bowlers in a Test match. He won't shy away from it."

The elevation of Wade would also make room for Green to debut at number six – the same slot Ponting and many others have been groomed in through their formative years in the Test side before making their way up the order.

"Hopefully he's fit – he had that concussion sub in the last Australia A game but he's in very, very good form so I'd slot him in at number six," he said. "I'm really excited by him and looking forward to watching him play."

Vodafone Test Series v India 2020-21

Australia Test squad: Tim Paine (c), Joe Burns, Pat Cummins, Cameron Green, Marcus Harris, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Moises Henriques, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Michael Neser, James Pattinson, Will Pucovski, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Mitchell Swepson, Matthew Wade, David Warner

India Test squad: Virat Kohli (c) (first Test only), Ajinkya Rahane (vice-captain), Rohit Sharma, Mayank Agarwal, Prithvi Shaw, KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Hanuma Vihari, Shubman Gill, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Rishabh Pant (wk), Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Umesh Yadav, Navdeep Saini, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Mohammed Siraj

First Test: December 17-21, Adelaide Oval, 3pm AEDT (day-night)

Second Test: December 26-30, MCG, 10.30am AEDT

Third Test: January 7-11, SCG, 10.30am AEDT

Fourth Test: January 15-19, Gabba, 11am AEDT