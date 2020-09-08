Indian Premier League 2020

'Batsmen are cheating': Ponting's verdict on Mankads

Ricky Ponting has asked his new IPL spinner Ravi Ashwin not to pull out the contentious move this season, but wants batters penalised for trying to "steal" runs

Sam Ferris

8 September 2020, 06:40 PM AEST

