Breakout star Meredith ruled out 'for the greater good'

Riley Meredith's return to state cricket has been delayed in bizarre circumstances after Tasmania revealed the fast bowler would have jeopardised Victoria's season if he were to play in Wednesday's Marsh One-Day Cup clash.

Tasmania had expected Meredith to play against an under-manned Victoria in the 50-over match at Melbourne's Junction Oval, but the tearaway will now join Ben McDermott (hamstring injury) and Matthew Wade (rest) in sitting it out.

Victoria head to Perth following matches in Brisbane next week and having contact with Meredith would have complicated their entry into Western Australia given that state's border is closed to New Zealand, where the paceman returned from on Sunday after Australia's T20 tour concluded.

It left Tasmania in the strange position of having to rule out their star speedster, fresh off a breakout maiden international campaign against the Kiwis, for the sake of not disrupting the domestic schedule.

"For the greater good of the season being completed as planned, Tasmania has agreed to not select him for this match," Cricket Tasmania said in a statement.

The Tigers expect Meredith to be able to play in Friday's Marsh Cup game against South Australia – also at the Junction Oval – while they hope Wade will be good to go from next week.

Tim Paine has returned a negative COVID-19 test after missing Tasmania's drawn Sheffield Shield match against Victoria and will captain the side.

But the injury to McDermott, sustained during the warm-up before the fourth T20I against NZ, is a blow, with the batter undergoing tests to determine whether he will play again this season.

Glenn Maxwell and Aaron Finch, who were also in NZ for the T20 series, are being rested for Wednesday's game but they too have issues over navigating state borders.

Coach Chris Rogers said Monday there were difficulties in getting the pair to join their squad for Shield and one-day games in Brisbane next week, with Queensland also having their borders shut to NZ.

The side then flies straight to Perth for matches in both formats, by which time it is hoped arrivals from Victoria into WA will not be required to quarantine.

By the time Victoria play their Marsh Cup game at the WACA Ground on March 23, Maxwell and Finch will have spent more than two weeks in Australia, though it remains uncertain if that will allow them to travel to Perth.

More than half of Victoria's XI on Wednesday could be 21 or younger after Marcus Harris was banned for one match and bowlers James Pattinson, Jon Holland, Will Sutherland and Scott Boland were all rested.

Harris was suspended and fined 50 per cent of his match fee after accepting an abuse of equipment charge, which marked his second offence in the last 18 months.

Spinners Wil Parker (the 18-year-old leggie who played two Shield games last season) and Todd Murphy (20) as well as quicks Brody Couch and Sam Elliott are all in line to make their List A debuts for Victoria.

The squad also features Jake Fraser-McGurk (18), Zak Evans (20), Mackenzie Harvey (20) and Xavier Crone (23) who have played 10 one-day games between them.

"With such a busy schedule we're taking the opportunity to rest some of the players who have carried a heavy load in our recent Shield games," Victorian selector chair Andrew Lynch said.

"This also provides an opportunity for some of the younger players within the squad and we're looking forward to seeing what they can produce on Wednesday."

Victoria squad: Peter Handscomb (c), Brody Couch, Xavier Crone, Sam Elliott, Zak Evans, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Sam Harper (wk), Mackenzie Harvey, Nic Maddinson, Todd Murphy, Wil Parker, Matt Short

Tasmania squad: Tim Paine (c/wk), Tom Andrews, Jackson Bird, Jake Doran, Nathan Ellis, Caleb Jewell, Mitchell Owen, Sam Rainbird, Peter Siddle, Jordan Silk, Charlie Wakim, Beau Webster, Mac Wright