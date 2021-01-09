Vodafone Test Series v India

India call on four sub fielders as Pant, Jadeja sent for scans

Wriddhiman Saha takes the gloves for Australia's second innings as Rishabh Pant and Ravindra Jadeja are sent for further assessment

Martin Smith

9 January 2021, 05:10 PM AEST

