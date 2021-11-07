Unorthodox technique can handle Aussie test, Burns says

England opener Rory Burns is hoping an Ashes century in 2019 and a trio of summers playing grade cricket in Australia will hold him in good stead for the five-Test series starting next month.

Burns was among the group of England's Test specialists that touched down in Queensland on the weekend and are currently serving three days of confinement to their hotel rooms before they can undertake training at the Gold Coast's Metricon Stadium.

Former England batter David Lloyd was among those who have questioned why Burns has been picked in England's Ashes squad, but the left-hander's record suggests he will be an important factor for a batting line-up that has been short of runs in recent campaigns.

In the past three years, Burns's three Test centuries put him behind only Joe Root (9) and Ben Stokes (4) for the most by an England batter in that time, while he also has 11 fifties to trail only Root for times reaching at least that milestone.

Former coach turned commentator Lloyd was outspoken last month in saying Burns and opening partner Haseeb Hameed should not have been picked and more "conventional players" were needed in Australia.

"Why would I leave out Burns and Hameed? Because you need conventional players. Burns's technique is anything but," Lloyd said, the latest in a line of ex-playing pundits to criticise the left-hander's unorthodox technique

Burns, however, can point to the century he scored at Edgbaston in the 2019 Ashes and the fact he finished that series as England's second-highest run-scorer as proof that he can succeed against the likes of Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood and Nathan Lyon.

"I've been able to see them, I've been able to play against them before, I've got a good picture of how they operate so that allows me to put my best sort of plan together and prep for them," Burns said today from his Gold Coast hotel.

"It's obviously a very good bowling attack (and) they're very good operators.

"They don't give you a lot of bad stuff, they're pretty relentless when they get it right, and they obviously bowl at a good pace.

"Top-order batting is always about knowing where your off-stump is and out here you're expecting more bounce.

"I haven't been able to get (my) feet on deck and have any throws or anything yet, but obviously I'm looking forward to getting out there (to) start training and practicing and putting that plan together to get my get my prep right leading into those Test matches."

While this is Burns's first Test campaign in Australia, he did spend a summer playing alongside Travis Head at Tea Tree Gully in Adelaide in 2012-13. The following season, he moved to Sydney to play for Randwick Petersham – where he became the first from that club to strike a ton in a T20 match – and then spent a third summer with St George' in 2015-16.

"The majority of places that I've toured in my career so far with England, I actually haven't been to before, so it's obviously nice that I've been here," Burns said.

"I've got some experience of conditions out here and plans can start being formulated a fraction earlier.

"But it all depends where you go – I've never been to Brisbane before, so wickets and surfaces change dependent on where you are.

"So it's good to have some experience in Australia, but I'm trying not to formulate too many opinions off of just that."

Eighteen of Burns' 29 Tests have been at home, but the 31-year-old pointed to an 84 in his only Test in South Africa as indicative of his technique being adaptable to Australian conditions.

"The first Test in South Africa was probably the quickest, bounciest wicket that I've played on in my career, so (those conditions) suit my skill set a bit more," he said.

"The conditions we get a home are often seam-friendly so out here, with the Kookaburra (ball), that initial stage is obviously very important. But there are times where it can be difficult for bowlers as well if you get it right.

"So it's just about being able to adapt to those conditions and absorb some pressure if you need to and try and reapply when you can."

Vodafone Men's Ashes v England

Tour Matches

Nov 23-25: England v England Lions, Brisbane

Nov 30 – Dec 3: England v England Lions, Brisbane

Dec 1-3: Australian intra-squad match, Brisbane

Dec 9-12: Australia A v England Lions, Brisbane

Tests

First Test: December 8-12, The Gabba

Second Test: December 16-20, Adelaide Oval

Third Test: December 26-30, MCG

Fourth Test: January 5-9, SCG

Fifth Test: January 14-18, Perth Stadium