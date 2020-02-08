Bushfire Cricket Bash

Sachin, Yuvraj to auction signed 2011 World Cup stump

Indian greats unite for bushfire fundraiser with special souvenir from a classic win over Australia

Cricket Network

8 February 2020, 09:45 PM AEST

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2020 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo