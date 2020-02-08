Sachin, Yuvraj to auction signed 2011 World Cup stump

Legends Sachin and Yuvraj sign, auction World Cup stump

A treasured slice of Indian sporting history will be auctioned off to the highest bidder as part of the Big Appeal double-header at St Kilda's Junction Oval on Sunday.

Indian batting greats Sachin Tendulkar and Yuvraj Singh have each signed a stump from the 2011 ICC World Cup quarter-final against Australia – a match India won before going on to win the global event for the second time in their esteemed cricket history.

Fans can bid for the special souvenir here.

In that quarter-final, which India won by five wickets, Ricky Ponting made a century in his final World Cup innings while Tendulkar (53) and player-of-the-match Yuvraj (2-44 & 57no) played vital hands in their team's successful pursuit of Australia's 6-260.

Sachin and Yuvraj hit the nets ahead of Bushfire Appeal

Sunday's Bushfire Appeal match is a 10-overs-per-side contest that will follow the Australia-England women's T20I tri-series clash.

Captains Ricky Ponting and Adam Gilchrist will lead star-studded sides, with international superstars such as Brian Lara and Wasim Akram also lending their support by reliving their glory days in a match that is set to raise much-needed funds for victims of the numerous bushfires that have devastated Australia across the summer.

Legends Lara and Wasim ready to turn it on for Bushfire Bash

The generosity of Tendulkar and Yuvraj continues the theme seen in recent weeks by the cricket community, and some of its biggest names.

Shane Warne raised one million dollars when his Baggy Green cap was auctioned off and ultimately purchased by Commonwealth Bank, while in Sunday's Big Appeal, numerous signed shirts, helmets and equipment will be used in further fundraising efforts.

Cricket fans and viewers can of course donate as well – simply go to cricket.com.au/bigappeal.