Doctor retires Harper after sickening collision

Harper hurt after horror collision in BBL match

Sam Harper has become the first player substituted out of a KFC BBL game due to concussion, with a nasty collision at Marvel Stadium on Tuesday evening continuing a worrying run of head injuries for the young wicketkeeper.

Harper was left clutching his head following a frightening but accidental run-in with Hobart Hurricanes paceman Nathan Ellis after the diminutive batsman attempted a daring leap over the bowler to avoid contact as he looked to make his ground for a quick single.

An update on Sam Harper: He's continuing to undergo assessment + we hope to have an update later this evening #GETONRED January 21, 2020

But he failed to avoid Ellis, landing awkwardly as the helmet covering the back of his head hit the ground and eventually being taken from the ground by Doctor Trefor James.

Harper appeared to attempt to brush off concerns over his wellbeing from Dr James and physio Nick Adcock, going back to take his place at the batting crease after a lengthy delay in play.

But James spoke with umpires and then escorted Harper from the field during the fourth over of the hosts' innings.

Tom Cooper was confirmed as Harper’s replacement and is available to bat as the Renegades chase 191 for victory.

It was initially unclear whether the Renegades would call on a concussion substitute or if Harper might return to the batting crease..

Harper spent months recovering from a severe concussion he suffered in a 2017 Sheffield Shield game at Adelaide Oval when South Australia batter Jake Lehmann accidentally struck him in the helmet with his bat.

More to come.