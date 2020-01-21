KFC BBL|09

Doctor retires Harper after sickening collision

Renegades wicket-keeper batsman removed from game after slamming head on ground after accidental tangle with Hobart bowler

Louis Cameron at Marvel Stadium

21 January 2020, 09:15 PM AEST

@LouisDBCameron

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2020 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo