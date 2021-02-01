KFC BBL|10

Heazlett repays faith with 'game of his life'

Brought back for the BBL Finals, Heazlett produced a match-winning knock to keep the Heat's title hopes alive

Louis Cameron at Manuka Oval, Canberra

1 February 2021, 08:17 AM AEST

@LouisDBCameron

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2021 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo