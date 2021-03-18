WNCL 2021

Full circle: childhood teammates now rival captains

Sammy-Jo Johnson and Georgia Redmayne will go head-to-head as state captains for the first time in two crucial WNCL matches this weekend

Laura Jolly

18 March 2021, 04:01 PM AEST

@JollyLauz18

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2021 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo