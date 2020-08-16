New date, same goal for Sammy-Jo

The timeline has shifted, but the goal remains the same for Sammy-Jo Johnson.

The attacking allrounder completed her move south from Queensland this week, signing with the Sydney Thunder in the Rebel WBBL having already taken up a 2020-21 state contract with New South Wales.

After becoming a regular member of Australia A squads in the last couple of years, the 27-year-old hopes this season will be the summer that launches her into the national side – a notoriously difficult task, given the winning record of the No.1 ranked Australian team.

It was the prospect of a one-day World Cup next February and March that was the carrot driving Johnson, and last week's news the quadrennial tournament had been postponed by 12 months came as a blow for the allrounder.

"I know a few people were disappointed when they heard it wasn't going to go ahead (in February)," Johnson told cricket.com.au.

"I know personally that's a tournament where if you're not in the Aussie squad, that's the tournament you were aiming to get into."

While the World Cup was postponed, Australia will be playing this summer – and Johnson can still stick to her pledge to "give selectors no excuse not to pick me".

Australia will play New Zealand on home soil next month, with the prospect of a return trip early next year.

With Ellyse Perry and Tayla Vlaeminck on the recovery road from their World Cup-ending injuries, there could be spots available for pace bowlers against the White Ferns should one, or both be unavailable.

Johnson said she would put her hand up for any opportunity that came her way, but added she felt her best chance of breaking into the national side ahead of the now-delayed World Cup would come through putting forward an irresistible body of work in the upcoming WBBL and Women's National Cricket League seasons.

Border restrictions and COVID-19 protocols seem likely to see the start of the 50-over WNCL, which usually holds its opening round in September, pushed back to later in the summer.

But Johnson can see how playing the WNCL in one condensed block, rather than split either side of the WBBL, could actually turn out to be a positive – especially for those hoping to book a spot in Australia's first tour of 2021.

"There are some similarities (between the formats) but there are differences and I know as a bowler, you get in such a rhythm bowling good line and length in 50-over cricket and you stay consistent in that, whereas in T20 cricket you've got a million change-ups and you're constantly on the run," she said.

"That would help if we can have a tournament of WNCL in one block, you could string a few good performances together and then that'll hopefully (help make a case for selection) for whatever the next one-day series is.

"If Australia end up going to New Zealand early next year, that's the next thing to look forward to, and that'd come straight after WNCL as well."