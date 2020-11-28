Big Bash League star tests positive for COVID-19

Star Hobart Hurricanes import Sandeep Lamichhane has revealed he has tested positive for COVID-19, less than two weeks before the start of the KFC BBL.

The Nepalese spinner isn't due to be available for the Hurricanes until after Christmas, with the 20-year-old slated to miss the first four games of the season after being granted leave to spend time with his family.

Hi Everyone, Greetings to all. Its my sincere duty to tell you all that I have been tested positive for COVID-19. I had some body aches since Wednesday. But my health is improving a little bit now. If all goes well, I will return to the field again. Keep me in your prayers.🙏 — Sandeep Lamichhane (@Sandeep25) November 27, 2020

He's scheduled to arrive in Australia in the middle of December for a mandatory two-week quarantine period before he becomes available for Hobart's game against the Brisbane Heat at the Gabba on December 27.

The Hurricanes are hopeful of a speedy recovery and that his current travel plans won't change.

Australia's hard border to international arrivals (except those from New Zealand) requires all travellers to return three negative COVID-19 tests – one upon arrival and two while in quarantine – before they can be released into the community.

Lamichhane recently returned to Nepal following his time in the Indian Premier League with Ricky Ponting's Delhi Daredevils side, for whom he didn’t play a game in the tournament.

It comes after Nepal vice-captain Dipendra Singh Airee on Thursday also tested positive for COVID-19.

Lamichhane has taken the BBL by storm during the past two seasons, forming a lethal combination at the Melbourne Stars with Australian limited-overs spinner Adam Zampa.

But he opted to join the Hurricanes for the upcoming season, boosting the Tasmanian franchise's hopes of securing a maiden title.

He is one of the Hurricanes' five imports alongside English big-hitter Dawid Malan, West Indian allrounder Keemo Paul, South African Colin Ingram and young English batter Will Jacks.

Hobart are scheduled to open the BBL season at Blundstone Arena against reigning champions Sydney Sixers on December 10.

Meanwhile, a seventh member of the Pakistan cricket team in New Zealand has tested positive for COVID-19 and will join other infected teammates in quarantine.

Six members of the 53-member squad tested positive on Tuesday when the team arrived in New Zealand from Pakistan and began their compulsory 14-day stay in managed isolation.

The seventh member tested positive Friday when players and officials again were examined on the third day of their isolation period.

Under New Zealand rules, people in managed isolation generally are tested on the third and 12th days of the isolation period. The new infection was reported Saturday by New Zealand's ministry of health in its daily update of COVID cases.

People who test positive while in isolation can be held beyond the usual 14-day period.

The Pakistan team has already received a final warning from the health ministry after players breached protocols on their first day in isolation.

Further breaches might lead to the team being expelled from New Zealand.

Pakistan are due to play New Zealand in three Twenty20 internationals and two Tests, starting on December 18.