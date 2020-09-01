Strikers re-sign former Aussie allrounder for WBBL|06

Sarah Coyte has recommitted to the Adelaide Strikers as they seek to go one better this WBBL season

Laura Jolly

1 September 2020, 03:30 PM AEST

@JollyLauz18

