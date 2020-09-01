Strikers re-sign former Aussie allrounder for WBBL|06

Adelaide Strikers’ bid for a maiden Rebel WBBL title has been given a boost, with former Australia allrounder Sarah Coyte signing on for another season.

The two-time World Cup winner, who has played for Adelaide in four of the five WBBL seasons to date, played a key role as the Strikers’ finished runners-up to the Brisbane Heat in WBBL|05, taking 19 wickets at 21.26.

She was Adelaide’s equal-leading wicket taker with allrounder Sophie Devine – who has signed with Perth Scorchers this summer – and her campaign included her best-ever Big Bash figures of 3-9 against the Sydney Sixers at Hurstville Oval.

A medium-fast swing bowler and handy lower order batter, Coyte played four Tests and 77 limited-overs matches for Australia before announcing her retirement in 2016 to focus on her health.

A Strikers’ squad member in the first two WBBL seasons, the allrounder moved back to her native New South Wales in 2017 to take an extended break from cricket.

Coyte rips through Sixers with triple treat

However, Coyte was coaxed back into action as a replacement player for the Sydney Sixers during the business end of WBBL|03, producing a stunning comeback that included a player-of-the-match performance in the final.

That comeback reignited Coyte’s domestic career as she signed back on with the Strikers for WBBL|04, before making a brief return to domestic 50-over cricket last summer with the ACT Meteors.

Now focusing purely on the 20-over game, Coyte said her focus was fixed on helping the Strikers go one better in WBBL|06.

"I’m stoked to have re-signed with the Strikers and playing for Adelaide and having my Adelaide summers has always felt like home," she said.

"I’m hoping we can go one better than last year and hold up that trophy.

"I felt like last year I was in a really good head space and played some good cricket, and this year I’m in an even better place so I’m really pumped for a better Big Bash than the last."

Adelaide have now confirmed seven members of their 15-player group for WBBL|06.

They have one marquee spot left to fill, with Australians Megan Schutt and Tahlia McGrath contracted alongside New Zealand’s star Suzie Bates and South Africa young gun Laura Wolvaardt.

Among their WBBL|05 squad members yet to be re-contracted are batters Bridget Patterson and Katie Mack.

Adelaide Strikers squad so far: Suzie Bates (c) (NZ), Megan Schutt (Aus), Tahlia McGrath (Aus), Laura Wolvaardt (SA), Darcie Brown, Sarah Coyte, Amanda-Jade Wellington