Taylor earns men's coaching role in English first

Former England wicketkeeper-batter Sarah Taylor has been appointed an assistant coach at English club Sussex, reportedly the first time a woman has held a specialist coaching role with a senior men's side in county cricket.

Taylor, who retired from playing in 2019 for health reasons, will work with the wicketkeepers in Sussex's first team as well those in the pathway system.

The Daily Mail has reported it's the first time a woman has been appointed as a specialist coach for a senior men's county side.

"Sarah has so much to offer our players, but also our environment," said Sussex head coach James Kirtley, who shares the role with Ian Salisbury.

"She is hugely skilled in the world of wicketkeeping, but she will also bring so much good as a person around our group. She adds great perspective to a situation and as a coach she provides an excellent sounding board for ideas and is a fantastic communicator.

"I am certain she will become a huge asset to our setup."

Taylor, who completed more dismissals than any other woman in international cricket, is regarded as one of the best wicketkeepers to ever play the game.

"I want to share my experience and expertise to help them get the most out of their game," she said.

"I'm a big believer in keeping things simple and perfecting the basics so that players can enjoy and express themselves with the gloves."

A three-time Ashes winner and twice a World Cup champion, Taylor scored seven hundreds in an England career that included 226 games and she was named the T20 player of the year three times.

She retired two years ago due to an ongoing battle with anxiety.