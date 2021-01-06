SCG crowd told to wear masks during third Test

Masks have become mandatory for cricket fans attending the SCG Test after the MCG was listed as a potential COVID-19 exposure site.

The risk involved with supporters flocking to a major sporting event was laid bare on Wednesday when the Victorian government revealed a man infected with coronavirus attended day two of the second Test.

The SCG still has a green light to be at 25 per cent capacity on Thursday, when approximately 10,000 fans will attend the start of the third Test.

QUICK SINGLE Paine hints at more than one change to Aussie XI

But NSW Health Minister Brad Hazzard, having debriefed with Victorian counterpart Martin Foley on several occasions during Wednesday morning, admitted the MCG case is "obviously influencing our thinking".

Masks, having previously been strongly recommended for anybody sitting in the SCG stands this week, are now mandatory for attendees.

"The only exception to that is if you're eating or drinking," Hazzard said.

"There will be fines imposed on those who don't wear a mask.

"We were trying to not impose that requirement.

"Because people are sitting there - and in some cases for many, many hours.

"The evidence that's come off this morning from the Victorian situation is such that the public health officials were of the view we need to step it up to that higher level."

The NSW government announced on Tuesday that anybody based in a COVID-19 hotspot will be fined $1000 if they attempt to attend the SCG Test.

Wentworthville and Belmore were on Wednesday added to the do-not-attend blacklist, joining Berala and nearby suburbs.

Any person that sat in zone five of the MCG's Great Southern Stand is also now banned from attending the SCG Test.

Victorian health officials have told all fans who sat in zone 5 of the Great Southern Stand between 12.30pm and 3.00pm on December 27 to be tested and isolate until they receive a negative result.

Patrons were in Zone 5 if they entered through Gates 6 or 7. Or have listed on their match ticket that they were allocated seating in the following sections: M16 - M27 N16 - N28 P15 - P28 Q15 - Q28 Corporate suites 27 - 54 Jolimont Club pic.twitter.com/mzdi7z1Psv January 6, 2021

"The orders that will be made today, the health orders, will impose a $1000 fine on any person who was in that location and seeks to come to the SCG," Hazzard said.

The Australian Medical Association led calls for the third Test to be played in front of no fans because of the risk it poses as a potential coronavirus super-spreading event.

Test skipper Tim Paine, who has the most important job in the country according to cricket tragic John Howard, was content for there to be a crowd.

"I don't have a medical background," Paine told reporters.

"We trust that the people in those positions are making the right decisions by us and the communities.

"We want to get people in the gates, give people a chance to come in and watch international cricket.

"If they're saying the safe number is 10,000 then I certainly can't question that."

Prime Minster Scott Morrison, who will watch the game on television in Canberra because of the ACT's border restrictions, said it is "great" that fans will be able to attend.

Vodafone Test Series v India 2020-21

Australia Test squad: Tim Paine (c), Sean Abbott, Pat Cummins, Cameron Green, Marcus Harris, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Moises Henriques, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Michael Neser, James Pattinson, Will Pucovski, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Mitchell Swepson, Matthew Wade, David Warner

India Test squad: Ajinkya Rahane (captain), Rohit Sharma (vice-captain), Mayank Agarwal, Prithvi Shaw, Cheteshwar Pujara, Hanuma Vihari, Shubman Gill, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Rishabh Pant (wk), Jasprit Bumrah, Navdeep Saini, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, R Ashwin, Mohammed Siraj, Shardul Thakur, T Natarajan

First Test: Australia won by eight wickets

Second Test: India won by eight wickets

Third Test: January 7-11, SCG, 10.30am AEDT

Fourth Test: January 15-19, Gabba, 11am AEDT