Vodafone Test Series v India

SCG crowd told to wear masks during third Test

The NSW government announce they will impose fines on those who don't wear a mask at the SCG following news the MCG may be an exposure site

AAP

6 January 2021, 02:49 PM AEST

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2021 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo