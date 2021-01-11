Pink Test raises more than $3m for McGrath Foundation

The compelling third Vodafone Test between Australia and India has raised more than A$3 million for the McGrath Foundation.

The 13th annual 'Pink Test' conducted most of its fundraising online this year with crowds limited at the SCG Test amid the COVID19 pandemic.

More than 150,000 'virtual seats' were sold in an online fundraising initiative, with fans raising an incredible $3,012, 340 to help fund McGrath Breast Care Nurses.

Glenn McGrath, the former Australia fast-bowler and co-founder of the McGrath Foundation that was started in honour of his first wife, Jane, said he was overwhelmed by the support.

"To say we're blown away is an understatement. In the 13 years of the Pink Test, we have seen how Australia has gone into bat for the McGrath Foundation, but we never imagined we would be here today having raised over $3 million," he said in a statement.

"This past year has been tough for everyone, but even in these challenging times, the generosity of Australians and the broader cricketing community is just incredible.

"We remain so humbled by the response and we want to express our sincere thanks to everyone who bought a virtual Pink Seat to help keep the 'pink' in the Sydney Pink Test."

McGrath said the funds raised would help fund 22 breast care nurses for a year, who will support 2,200 families going through breast cancer.

"Many people don't realise that it costs us around $14 million every year to fund our 154 McGrath Breast Care Nurses, so the generosity everyone has shown over the last five days is absolutely essential in helping us towards our goal of 250 McGrath Breast Care Nurses to support every Australian family going through breast cancer," McGrath added.

Further funds will be raised by auctioning the signed 'Baggy Pink' caps players wore before play on the first day of the third Vodafone Test.

Supporters can continue to donate online at pinktest.com.au.