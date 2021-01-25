Abbott eyes South Africa over T20 tour

South Africa is battling a deadly new wave of COVID19 but Australia's cricketers are still keen to tour the country for the upcoming Test series.

AAP

25 January 2021, 02:26 PM AEST

