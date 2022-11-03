ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022

Semi scenarios: India, Proteas in Group 2 box seat

A final-ball thriller against Bangladesh has put India in the box seat to progress to the semi-finals, while South Africa need only one win from their last two games to secure a place in the final four

3 November 2022, 09:00 AM AEST

