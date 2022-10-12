ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022

Pakistan boost with Shaheen set to storm into T20 World Cup

Pakistan quick Shaheen Shah Afridi is back bowling after injury and will travel to Australia aiming to feature in his nation's T20 World Cup campaign

cricket.com.au

12 October 2022, 08:29 AM AEST

