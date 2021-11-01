ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021

Shakib ruled out ahead of crucial Australia clash

Bangladesh lose their star allrounder for the rest of the T20 World Cup as Australia look to respond to their 4-1 series defeat in August

PA

1 November 2021, 07:44 AM AEST

