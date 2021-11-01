Shakib ruled out ahead of crucial Australia clash

Bangladesh allrounder Shakib Al Hasan will miss the remainder of the T20 World Cup after suffering a hamstring injury, which means he will not play in Thursday's match against Australia.

Shakib was injured in the field in defeat to the West Indies and, despite going on to bowl his four overs and open the innings, has been ruled out of his side's remaining two matches in Group 1 of the Super 12s.

The former Tigers captain has played every match in the World Cup and was outstanding in the first stage, taking nine wickets for 54 runs.

Shakib suffered the injury against the West Indies // Getty

However, he has found the Super 12s more difficult, taking 2-69 in ten overs and failing to pass ten in three innings.

Nevertheless, his absence will be a blow to Bangladesh.

"Shakib sustained a left lower hamstring strain while fielding during the match against the West Indies. In clinical examination it was diagnosed as an injury of Grade 1 intensity," said chief physician of the BCB, Debashish Chowdhury.

Bangladesh are bottom of Group 1 having lost their opening three matches and face South Africa on Tuesday before finishing against Australia.

Meanwhile, Australian legspinner Adam Zampa says things will be different this time against Bangladesh in their do-or-die clash.

Last time, in August in Dhaka, the Bangladeshis thumped Australia 4-1 in a T20 series.

But, Zampa says, there's important caveats to that series result.

"The wicket in Dhaka for that series was probably one of the worst international wickets that we have come up against, particularly in my time in the Australian cricket team," Zampa said.

"Bangladesh would walk off with 115 runs against their names and you would be like 'how are we going to get this?'."

Zampa said conditions in Dubai on Thursday when the nations meet again will be different.

"I don't think we will see a wicket that bad over here," he said.

"Obviously our team is a looking a little bit different at the moment, we have got some ball speed which we didn't have over there (in Bangladesh) as well.

"So things will be different.

"But we are pretty wary of what they are able to do though, they have some good young players and obviously some great experience of guys.

"It's going to be a big game ... this game will be a bit of a different look to those games in Dhaka."

To advance into the knockout phase of the tournament, Australia must defeat Bangladesh and then, on Saturday, down the West Indies, who beat the Aussies 4-1 in a T20 series last July.

"We had a really tough couple of series against West Indies and Bangladesh, but I think we are very much concentrating on this Bangladesh game now," Zampa said.

"We will use whatever intel we can get from those last two series, but they are two pretty big games (coming up)."

