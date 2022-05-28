IPL 2022

Rajasthan to toast 'First Royal' Warne in IPL title tilt

Royals know Shane Warne is "looking down on us with a lot of pride" as the franchise prepares for its first IPL final since the legendary leg-spinner led them to glory in 2008

Louis Cameron

28 May 2022, 09:10 AM AEST

@LouisDBCameron

