Marsh Sheffield Shield 2020-21

Rejuvenated Test stars return for Shield resumption

Tim Paine and Steve Smith among refreshed Test players who will make an unexpected return to the Marsh Sheffield Shield on Wednesday

Louis Cameron

16 February 2021, 03:18 PM AEST

@LouisDBCameron

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2021 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo