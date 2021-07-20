Vodafone Men's Ashes

Early Shield start a boost for Ashes hopefuls

Test spots will go on the line in the first half of the Sheffield Shield season, which has been brought forward to allow more time before the start of the Ashes

Martin Smith

20 July 2021, 01:59 PM AEST

@martinsmith9994

