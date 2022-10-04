Australia v West Indies T20Is - Men
Hetmyer dropped from World Cup after missing Aussie flight
Cricket West Indies lose patience with star batter after Guyanese left-hander misses already rescheduled flight to Australia
Dave Middleton
4 October 2022, 07:38 AM AEST
Shimron Hetmyer has been sensationally dropped from the West Indies squad for the T20 World Cup and two-match Dettol T20 Series this week after missing his flight to Australia.
Hetmyer had already had his flight to Australia rescheduled from the original departure date last Saturday, but today informed the team he would not make his rearranged flight.
"With flight availability a real challenge, a seat was found for him to leave Guyana today, meaning he would unfortunately miss the 1st T20 International against Australia on Wednesday 5 October at the Metricon Stadium," West Indies said in a statement.
"This morning, Mr Hetmyer, informed the Director of Cricket that he would not be able to get to the airport in time for his flight this afternoon to New York."
The 25-year-old left-hander has been replaced in the squad by Shamarh Brooks, a 34-year-old right-hander who has played 11 T20s for the West Indies and will fly out "as soon as possible" to join the squad in Australia.
Windies director of cricket Jimmy Adams said: "Whilst we changed Shimron’s flight from Saturday to Monday due to family reasons, it was made clear to him that if there were any further delays and issues with his travel to Australia then we would have no choice but to replace him in the squad, as we are not prepared to compromise the team’s ability to prepare for this extremely important global event."
"Shamarh has been a part of our recent T20 International squads and delivered strong performances in the latter stages of the recently concluded CPL."
Brooks scored 241 runs in seven innings for the Jamaica Tallawahs in the Caribbean Premier League, including an unbeaten 109 in the qualifier final on their way to winning the tournament. He averaged 40.16 with a strike rate of 153.50 in the tournament, while he scored an unbeaten 56 in his last T20I innings against New Zealand in August.
West Indies begin their T20 World Cup campaign in the first qualifying round, with a match against Scotland at Blundstone Arena, Hobart.
They also play Zimbabwe and Ireland, with the top team from Group B going into the second group of the Super 12 stage with India, Pakistan and South Africa.
West Indies T20 World Cup squad: Nicholas Pooran (c), Rovman Powell (vc), Shamarh Brooks, Yannic Cariah, Johnson Charles, Sheldon Cottrell, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Brandon King, Evin Lewis, Kyle Mayers, Obed Mccoy, Raymon Reifer, Odean Smith
Men's Dettol T20I Series v West Indies
Australia squad: Aaron Finch (c), Sean Abbott, Pat Cummins, Tim David, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Josh Inglis, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Daniel Sams, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade, David Warner, Adam Zampa
Wednesday Oct 5: Metricon Stadium, Gold Coast, 6:10pm
Friday Oct 7: The Gabba, Brisbane, 6:10pm
Men's T20 World Cup 2022
First round
Group A: Sri Lanka, Namibia, UAE, Netherlands
Group B: West Indies, Scotland, Ireland, Zimbabwe
Super 12 stage
Group 1: Australia, Afghanistan, England, New Zealand, A1, B2
Group 2: Bangladesh, India, Pakistan, South Africa, B1, A2
Australia's T20 World Cup 2022 fixtures
Oct 22: v New Zealand, SCG, 6pm AEDT
Oct 25: v 1A, Optus Stadium, 10pm AEDT
Oct 28: v England, MCG, 7pm AEDT
Oct 31: v 2B, Gabba, 7pm AEDT
Nov 4: v Afghanistan, Adelaide Oval, 7pm AEDT
Semi-finals
Nov 9: SCG, 7pm AEDT
Nov 10: Adelaide Oval, 7pm AEDT
Final
Nov 13: MCG, 7pm AEDT