Hetmyer dropped from World Cup after missing Aussie flight

Shimron Hetmyer has been sensationally dropped from the West Indies squad for the T20 World Cup and two-match Dettol T20 Series this week after missing his flight to Australia.

Hetmyer had already had his flight to Australia rescheduled from the original departure date last Saturday, but today informed the team he would not make his rearranged flight.

"With flight availability a real challenge, a seat was found for him to leave Guyana today, meaning he would unfortunately miss the 1st T20 International against Australia on Wednesday 5 October at the Metricon Stadium," West Indies said in a statement.

"This morning, Mr Hetmyer, informed the Director of Cricket that he would not be able to get to the airport in time for his flight this afternoon to New York."

The 25-year-old left-hander has been replaced in the squad by Shamarh Brooks, a 34-year-old right-hander who has played 11 T20s for the West Indies and will fly out "as soon as possible" to join the squad in Australia.

Shamarh Brooks scored a century for Jamaica in the CPL qualifier // Getty

Windies director of cricket Jimmy Adams said: "Whilst we changed Shimron’s flight from Saturday to Monday due to family reasons, it was made clear to him that if there were any further delays and issues with his travel to Australia then we would have no choice but to replace him in the squad, as we are not prepared to compromise the team’s ability to prepare for this extremely important global event."

"Shamarh has been a part of our recent T20 International squads and delivered strong performances in the latter stages of the recently concluded CPL."

Brooks scored 241 runs in seven innings for the Jamaica Tallawahs in the Caribbean Premier League, including an unbeaten 109 in the qualifier final on their way to winning the tournament. He averaged 40.16 with a strike rate of 153.50 in the tournament, while he scored an unbeaten 56 in his last T20I innings against New Zealand in August.

West Indies begin their T20 World Cup campaign in the first qualifying round, with a match against Scotland at Blundstone Arena, Hobart.

They also play Zimbabwe and Ireland, with the top team from Group B going into the second group of the Super 12 stage with India, Pakistan and South Africa.

West Indies T20 World Cup squad: Nicholas Pooran (c), Rovman Powell (vc), Shamarh Brooks, Yannic Cariah, Johnson Charles, Sheldon Cottrell, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Brandon King, Evin Lewis, Kyle Mayers, Obed Mccoy, Raymon Reifer, Odean Smith

Men's Dettol T20I Series v West Indies

Australia squad: Aaron Finch (c), Sean Abbott, Pat Cummins, Tim David, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Josh Inglis, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Daniel Sams, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade, David Warner, Adam Zampa

Wednesday Oct 5: Metricon Stadium, Gold Coast, 6:10pm

Friday Oct 7: The Gabba, Brisbane, 6:10pm

Men's T20 World Cup 2022

First round

Group A: Sri Lanka, Namibia, UAE, Netherlands

Group B: West Indies, Scotland, Ireland, Zimbabwe

Super 12 stage

Group 1: Australia, Afghanistan, England, New Zealand, A1, B2

Group 2: Bangladesh, India, Pakistan, South Africa, B1, A2

Australia's T20 World Cup 2022 fixtures

Oct 22: v New Zealand, SCG, 6pm AEDT

Oct 25: v 1A, Optus Stadium, 10pm AEDT

Oct 28: v England, MCG, 7pm AEDT

Oct 31: v 2B, Gabba, 7pm AEDT

Nov 4: v Afghanistan, Adelaide Oval, 7pm AEDT

Click here for a full 2022 T20 World Cup fixture

Semi-finals

Nov 9: SCG, 7pm AEDT

Nov 10: Adelaide Oval, 7pm AEDT

Final

Nov 13: MCG, 7pm AEDT