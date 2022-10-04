Australia v West Indies T20Is - Men

Hetmyer dropped from World Cup after missing Aussie flight

Cricket West Indies lose patience with star batter after Guyanese left-hander misses already rescheduled flight to Australia

Dave Middleton

4 October 2022, 07:38 AM AEST

@Dave_Middleton

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2022 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo