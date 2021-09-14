CommBank Series v India - ODIs

Improved Indians eyeing an Aussie upset: Mandhana

Thumped in last year's T20 World Cup final, the Indian side has 'grown massively' since with series against South Africa and England and are ready to take it to Australia

Laura Jolly

14 September 2021, 12:02 PM AEST

@JollyLauz18

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2021 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo