Weber WBBL|08

Cruel blow for Molineux as scans confirm ACL injury

Scans confirm the Victoria and Melbourne Renegades skipper ruptured her ACL during Sunday's derby at Junction Oval

Laura Jolly

14 November 2022, 06:45 PM AEST

@JollyLauz18

