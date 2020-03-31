Molineux almost missed World Cup final: Mott

Sophie Molineux stealing the show from Katy Perry at the MCG is one of the enduring images of Australia's T20 World Cup triumph.

But the fact she played in the final at all was a remarkable feat pulled off by the Australian medical staff.

The Victorian allrounder was sidelined throughout the group stage due to a corked thigh - an injury she somehow re-corked while on the mend - and one week out from the final on March 8, Australia coach Matthew Mott was convinced her tournament was over.

But the tide turned just as allrounder Ellyse Perry suffered a campaign-ending hamstring tear, paving the way for Molineux to return for the semi-final against South Africa.

Later, it was revealed the 22-year-old was still not 100 per cent fit going into that rain-reduced encounter at the SCG, while she was forced to pass another fitness test on the morning of the final in Melbourne.

"I must admit, I didn't expect her to get back up," Mott told cricket.com.au.

"We had medical updates on a daily basis and (our physio) Kate did an outstanding job alongside our strength and conditioning coach to get her up for that.

"I did see a scan and it didn't look pretty, so she must have been dealing with a lot of pain and it restricted her running.

"You wouldn't normally pick a player who was that uncertain, but once we lost Perry we thought it was worth the risk.

"It's a real credit to the medical staff, who got her up and about.

"It was touch and go again on the final day and if it was any other game but a final, we might have been more conservative. But it was worth it."

The corked thigh was the latest in a string of setbacks for Molineux, who underwent shoulder surgery early last year and returned midway through Australia's Ashes campaign, only to miss their next two contests against West Indies and Sri Lanka as she continued rehabilitation.

Her Rebel WBBL season ended prematurely when she took a break from the game to focus on her mental health and she played just two matches in the green and gold upon her return before suffering the corked thigh in a fielding mishap.

"It was an amazing learning curve for her to push through injury and still perform," Mott said.

"She has come in and out of the team through injury before and she's been able to come back and perform straight away, so we knew her preparation, while limited, was enough for her to come in (for the finals)."

Molineux's careful attention to her recovery was praised by vice-captain Rachael Haynes, particularly given Australia's demanding schedule throughout the tournament which saw them fly to a different city every third day.

"It was tough for her, but you could see how determined she was to work her way through it," Haynes told cricket.com.au.

"She was so diligent, I remember sitting next to her on a plane when we were flying back from Perth and she had the ice machine with her and she was icing her leg.

"She didn't feel 100 per cent when she did get out there, but she made such an impact for the team.

"It really reinforces how important that attention to detail is (in recovery).

"Our medical team were under the pump more than anyone through the tournament, managing the group and getting players right at the right time when we needed them."

In the aftermath of the final, Molineux spoke of her desire to string together a consistent period without injury in 2020.

The postponement of Australia's tour of South Africa due to the COVID-19 pandemic has put those plans on hold, but she can still reflect on the remarkable recovery that enabled her to be part of the winning XI in front of 86,174 at the MCG – and show off her dance moves on stage with Perry soon after.

"I can't believe it actually happened," Molineux said the morning after the final.

"You spend a bit of time dreaming about that sort of stuff ... to do that with Katy Perry in front of 40,000 people, I can't believe it."