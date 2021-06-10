Aussie young gun handed Renegades captaincy

Sophie Molineux will become one of the Big Bash’s youngest ever captains this summer after she was handed the reins of the Melbourne Renegades for WBBL|07.

Molineux, 23, replaces New Zealand star Amy Satterthwaite in the leadership role as the Renegades seek to turn around their fortunes following a season that saw them finish in seventh position and miss the finals.

The Australia allrounder will be the club’s youngest ever skipper and joins national captain Meg Lanning as the youngest players to have led their team in the competition’s seven-year history.

Lanning was also 23 when she captained the Melbourne Stars in WBBL|01.

Molineux, a two-time T20 World Cup winner who has been with the Renegades since signing with the club as a 17-year-old in WBBL|01, said she hoped to put into place leadership lessons learned from playing under the likes of Lanning and Satterthwaite.

"It’s a real honour to be appointed captain of a club I love so much and follow in the footsteps of some high-quality leaders that I look up to," Molineux, who previously captained Victoria in underage cricket, said.

"Amy Satterthwaite has had a massive influence on the group and on me personally.

"Her wealth of knowledge and ability to stay composed is what I’ve always admired.

"(Former Renegades captain) Jess Duffin is such a competitor and leads by example and I’ve also had the privilege of playing under Meg Lanning in the Victorian and Australian teams.

"I am really excited to be able to take what I’ve learnt from each of them, combine it with how I approach the game and continue to grow and learn along the way."

The Renegades have also appointed a new coach for WBBL|07, with Simon Helmot to take on the role vacated by Lachie Stevens.

"Sophie has fantastic relationships within the squad. She’s tactically astute, trusted and highly respected across the playing group," Helmot, who was an assistant coach under Stevens for WBBL|06, said.

"She’s had an excellent apprenticeship working under some great captains, including Amy who has helped nurture so much of our young talent."

The club currently has four players on its books for WBBL|07, with Molineux joined by Josie Dooley, Ella Hayward and Makinley Blows.

Off-contract players include Australia leg-spinner Georgia Wareham and the WBBL’s all-time leading wicket taker Molly Strano as well as Duffin, Maitlan Brown, Courtney Webb, Carly Leeson, Erin Fazackerley and Courtney Neale.

All three international spots are also currently up for grabs with Satterthwaite, Lea Tahuhu and Lizelle Lee all off contract.