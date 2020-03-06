Frustration turns to elation for Molineux

Molineux discusses Aussies’ journey to World Cup final

Sophie Molineux’s T20 World Cup campaign has been a frustrating one, with physio sessions, icepacks and fitness tests de rigueur across the last few weeks.

But after finally brushing aside a stubborn corked thigh to make her return to the Australian XI for their wet and wild semi-final against South Africa, the Victorian can now set her focus on what lies ahead: the chance to play in front of a packed MCG in Sunday’s final.

QUICK SINGLE Surging Aussies a runaway train we should all be aboard

Molineux has witnessed her share of 90,000-plus crowds at the iconic ground – she is a Collingwood supporter, after all – but never in her wildest imagination did she dream she could stand centre stage in front of such an audience.

Eyes turn to final as Aussies win rain-affected thriller

"To be able to fly into Melbourne, it’s starting to hit us now that we’re about to go play in a World Cup final at home at the MCG," Molineux said after the Australian squad touched down in the Victorian capital on Friday afternoon.

QUICK SINGLE Captain clutch delivers again for her country

"I barrack for Collingwood, (I go to) Anzac Day every year, so I’m used to going to those sorts of games (but) to be able to potentially be able to play in front of a crowd like that, it gives me goosebumps just thinking about it.

"The thought of having 90,000 people to a women’s game of sport. I was certainly pretty hungry to be there."

Sing it with passion, shout it out loud: Aussies party at the SCG

To say the last 12 months have been a rollercoaster for Molineux is almost an understatement.

This time last March, she had just gone under the knife after dislocating her shoulder during training with her Victorian teammates.

She recovered from surgery to make a dream Test debut in Taunton last July, only to miss subsequent tours against West Indies and Sri Lanka when it was determined the joint needed further rehabilitation.

QUICK SINGLE Surprise strategic shift for Jonassen's elevation explained

A return to action in the Rebel WBBL was brief, before Molineux announced she was taking a leave of absence from the game to focus on her mental health.

Upon her return to state duties in January, things immediately looked up for the 22-year-old.

She gained selection in Australia’s T20 World Cup squad and, in just her second match back in national colours, collected 3-19 in a match-winning spell to lead her team to the tri-series final.

Then, for the second time in as many years, a mishap at training at Junction Oval again put Molineux on the sidelines. This time, at least, the ailment was less dramatic – a corked thigh thanks to falling on a ball during a Junction Oval training drill late in last month’s T20 tri-series.

But as it happened, the severe bruise would frustrate Molineux and team medical staff for the next three weeks.

Lanning leads from the front with confident knock

"It’s a little bit frustrating, " she said.

"For a cork to happen twice in the same spot is pretty rare, but injuries happen in cricket and in sport in general."

While her Australian teammates worked their way through the group stage of the tournament, the left-arm spinner was kept to the sidelines and the training nets.

Initially, it was hoped she would be right for the tournament opener against India – Molineux even underwent a fitness test at Sydney Showground Stadium on February 20, only to be ruled out of selection.

It was the same story in Perth, then Canberra – as Molineux managed to re-cork her cork – and again in Melbourne for the must-win showdown with New Zealand.

Finally, things turned in Molineux’s favour ahead of the semi-final, and just in the nick of time for her country.

Relieved Lanning turns attention to World Cup final

It was somewhat bittersweet for Molineux, whose return followed a tournament-ending hamstring injury to teammate and close friend Ellyse Perry, but the Victorian is determined to grab the chance with both hands.

"It’s pretty unfortunate the injuries and the troops we’ve lost over the last few weeks," she said.

"I’ve been toiling away there in the background just to try and get it right, but it’s come good at the right time.

"As a group we’re building momentum and we’ve learnt a lot along the way as well, so to be able to jump in (and play) at this time of the World Cup is pretty cool."

2020 ICC Women's T20 World Cup

February 21: India beat Australia by 17 runs

February 24: Australia beat Sri Lanka by five wickets

February 27: Australia beat Bangladesh by 86 runs

March 2: Australia beat New Zealand by four runs

March 5: Semi-final 1 & Semi-final 2, SCG

March 8: Final: India v Australia, MCG

For a full list of all World Cup fixtures, click HERE

* The Final will be broadcast on Fox Cricket, Kayo and the Nine Network