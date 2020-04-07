New Proteas quick poised to join Kolpak ranks

Fast bowler Dane Paterson reportedly set to join English county side ahead of the anticipated expiration of Kolpak deals at the end of 2020

AFP

7 April 2020, 09:20 AM AEST

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2020 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo