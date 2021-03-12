Players in the spotlight after latest Redbacks collapse

Tigers crush Redbacks in one-sided affair

South Australia coach Jason Gillespie has flagged personnel changes are on the cards following their humiliating loss to Tasmania on Friday, both for the remainder of this season and as selectors ponder their playing roster for next summer.

As Gillespie spoke to the media at about 2pm local time on Friday, effectively what should have been the halfway point of their Marsh One-Day Cup game against the Tigers, his batsmen headed to the nets having been humbled inside 50 overs in a match that should have lasted twice that long.

Having just addressed his side in the rooms at Junction Oval, the former Australia quick said his players "were left in no doubt" as to what he thought of their nine-wicket thrashing, one of the most comprehensive losses in the history of the Australian one-day tournament.

With their winless run now at 11 games and stretching back more than a year, SA's players will be sent back to club cricket this weekend as they look to salvage something from another wasted season.

And it's over the coming weeks and months that Gillespie, having officially taken the reins less than five months ago, will help to decide the future of his playing list.

While stopping short of saying a complete revamp of the roster is on the cards, Gillespie conceded something at the Redbacks needs to change, less than a year after a review by Australia legend Michael Hussey found references to a 'culture of mediocrity' within SA cricket.

"I suppose any time there is poor performance, positions get reviewed," Gillespie said.

"It's a really tricky one. We've got some wonderful players, but we'll have to wait and see. We'll get to the end of the season.

"Now that we're completely out of this tournament, there might be scope to give some other players some opportunities to see how they go … and have a look at them. Same in the Shield.

"As with any losses you have and if you have continual losses, you review everything."

It's already been confirmed that veteran Callum Ferguson won't be contracted next season having retired from first-class cricket, while the likes of Tom Cooper and Jake Lehmann have been out of favour this summer and paceman Joe Mennie has been unavailable for the entire campaign for personal reasons.

One of Gillespie's predecessors as SA coach, former Victoria player Darren Berry, said his former side 'raised the white flag' on Friday as they were bowled out for just 104 in 32 overs.

"You can't sugar-coat it, you can't make excuses – that is a dismal, disappointing batting display," Berry said in commentary on Cricket Network's live stream.

"There was no fight from the Redbacks, no one was prepared to dig in … the white flag went up the pole. You don't want to say that, but that's exactly how it looked.

"South Australia batted like they've got an early flight to catch.

"I'm trying to find an excuse, but I can't. They've put their best team out of the park … that's as good as they're going to get, and they've rolled out (a score of) 104."

The Redbacks have been unable to secure a win so far this season, but Gillespie rightly pointed to periods of domination in recent weeks that have been built largely on their efforts with the bat.

But while he was keen to highlight the positives, he conceded they need to put wins on the board to appease a frustrated supporter base.

"It's easy to look at a poor performance and start jumping at shadows," he said. "We won't be doing that, but we do know that we need to improve.

"The signs are there, but I understand and respect the fact that our stakeholders and supporters see a performance like that, and don't necessarily see the positivity that I see.

"At the end of the day, we're in a business where results count. And even if results aren't going our way, we need to see improvement.

"And I'm seeing glimpses of that … we're a bloody good team, but we're just not showing it at the moment. I hope and I'm very confident that we can change that, and it's important that we change the perception of South Australian cricket.

"It drives me nuts when people kick us while we're down and we're certainly doing everything we can to turn everything around."

Gillespie insisted he has the appetite for the task ahead and is keen to put his imprint on the side after a challenging first season in charge that has been complicated by the pandemic and a late arrival due to coaching commitments in England.

"Putting my former player's hat on, it hurts when you have a result like that," he said.

"It's an absolute honour and a privilege to wear this kit and I'm completely committed and dedicated to being part of the solution here and help us get better.

"It is a challenge, but it's an exciting one."