Australia on alert for new Sri Lankan mystery spinner

Australia's batters have been put on high alert, with new Sri Lankan mystery spinner Maheesh Theekshana set to return from injury and play in Dubai.

Theekshana has been one of the breakout stars of the Twenty20 World Cup so far, taking eight wickets for just 45 runs in Sri Lanka's first three games at an economy rate of five runs an over.

He missed their last-up start against Bangladesh due to injury and was again rested from training ahead of the clash with Australia, but coach Mickey Arthur does expect him to play on Thursday night (1am AEDT Friday, Live on Fox Cricket & Kayo) in a massive boost for the Sri Lankans.

The 21-year-old made his international debut just last month and has played only seven games for Sri Lanka, but his ability to spin the ball both ways has already earned him comparisons to legendary mystery spinner, Ajantha Mendis.

Sri Lanka have also made no secret about their plan to go after Australia with spinners, with Aaron Finch's men expecting to face up to 12 overs of slow bowling.

Theekshana has taken a combined eight wickets for 45 runs in the tournament so far // Getty

And they will go in sight unseen against Theekshana, with no Australian having faced him before in a match.

"I like the word mystery spinner ... I've seen some of the footage," Australian opener David Warner said.

"You have to watch their hand closely and under lights that's a difficult thing to do. You don't get to see the seam.

"From a batter's perspective, it's about applying pressure like you normally do to any bowler.

"We know coming up against subcontinental teams they like to play two or three spinners against us, which we're prepared for."

Sri Lanka are also likely to have leg-spinner Wanindu Hasaranga and off-spinner Charith Asalanka at their disposal.

Arthur is also no stranger to trying to take down Australia with spin.

He coached the Aussies for three years, with Marcus Stoinis the only member of the team's top seven not to have played under him.

He has since also been in charge of Pakistan, where they had success against Australia on the same UAE grounds, with spin always a factor.

"We obviously have studied Australia," Arthur said.

"We had a series not so long ago when I was with Pakistan here against them where we did use spin quite successfully.

"If you haven't seen Maheesh, he certainly poses some questions.

"He has a couple of different balls that do make you quite hesitant if you can't pick them."

2021 Men's T20 World Cup

How the teams are grouped

Round 1

Group A: Sri Lanka, Ireland, Netherlands, Namibia

Group B: Bangladesh, Scotland, Papua New Guinea, Oman

Super 12s

Group 1: England, Australia, South Africa, West Indies, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh

Group 2: India, Pakistan, New Zealand, Afghanistan, Scotland, Namibia