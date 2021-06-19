State squads: All the ins and outs for the 2021-22 season

ACT Meteors

The Canberra side have lost two of their leading players from last season, with Maitlan Brown joining NSW and veteran Erin Osborne announcing her retirement from the WNCL, while Allison McGrath has also been delisted. Brown's exit has been offset by the signings of bowlers Gabrielle Sutcliffe and Chloe Rafferty, while emerging batter Kayla Burton has also been given a contract.

Katie Mack was the Meteors' leading player last summer // Getty

Ins: Kayla Burton, Gabrielle Sutcliffe, Chloe Rafferty

Outs: Erin Osborne, Maitlan Brown (NSW), Allison McGrath

Squad: Angela Reakes, Katie Mack, Madeline Penna, Kayla Burton, Gabrielle Sutcliffe, Chloe Rafferty, Carly Leeson, Matilda Lugg, Olivia Porter, Rebecca Carter, Erica Kershaw, Amy Yates, Nicola Hancock, Zoe Cooke

New South Wales

Men

With seven CA contracted players on their list, the Blues have turned to youth and given a handful of rookies from last season full contracts for this summer. Oliver Davies and Tanveer Sangha are on the full list after impressing in the KFC BBL last season, while Lachlan Hearne and Baxter Holt have also been upgraded after playing a role in Shield cricket at the end of last summer. NSW's depth is highlighted by the fact batters Nick Larkin and Daniel Solway have both been delisted, while spinner Arjun Nair has been released and seamer Nathan McAndrew has joined South Australia.

In: Oliver Davies, Lachlan Hearne, Baxter Holt, Tanveer Sangha

Out: Nick Larkin, Nathan McAndrew (SA), Arjun Nair, Daniel Solway

Squad: Sean Abbott, Harry Conway, Trent Copeland, Patrick Cummins*, Oliver Davies, Ben Dwarshuis, Jack Edwards, Mickey Edwards, Matthew Gilkes, Ryan Hackney, Josh Hazlewood*, Liam Hatcher, Lachlan Hearne, Moises Henriques, Baxter Holt, Daniel Hughes, Nathan Lyon*, Peter Nevill, Kurtis Patterson, Daniel Sams, Jason Sangha, Tanveer Sangha, Steve Smith*, Mitchell Starc*, Chris Tremain, David Warner*, Adam Zampa*. Rookies: Josh Baraba, Ryan Hadley, Jack Nisbett, Hunar Verma

Maitlan Brown has shifted from ACT Meteors to NSW Breakers // Supplied

Women

The Breakers have boosted their pace stocks for this season by recruiting Maitlan Brown from the ACT after she broke into the national squad last summer. NSW have also added teenagers Jade Allen and Claire Moore, who are both in their final year of high school, while Hayley Silver-Holmes (Tasmania), Maddy Darke and Lisa Griffth (both Western Australia) have all moved interstate.

Ins: Maitlan Brown, Jade Allen, Claire Moore

Outs: Maddy Darke (WA), Lisa Griffith (WA), Hayley Silver-Holmes (TAS)

Squad: Alyssa Healy (c)*, Jade Allen, Maitlan Brown, Erin Burns, Stella Campbell, Lauren Cheatle, Hannah Darlington, Ashleigh Gardner*, Rachael Haynes*, Emma Hughes, Sammy Jo-Johnson, Anika Learoyd, Phoebe Litchfield, Claire Moore, Lauren Smith, Rachel Trenaman, Tahlia Wilson

Queensland

Men

The reigning Marsh Sheffield Shield champions have kept the bulk of their squad together for their title defence, although paceman Brendan Doggett – who has moved to South Australia – represents a big loss. Nathan McSweeney has also joined the Redbacks while James Bazley has been upgraded to a full deal after showing some good signs last summer, particularly for the Brisbane Heat in the BBL. Will Prestwidge, the son of ex-Bulls allrounder Scott and brother of Melbourne Renegades prospect Jack and Fire quick Georgia, has earned a rookie contract, while Corey Hunter and Benji Floros have been delisted.

In: James Bazley, Will Prestwidge

Out: Brendan Doggett (SA), Nathan McSweeney (SA), Corey Hunter, Benji Floros

Squad: Xavier Bartlett, James Bazley, Joe Burns, Max Bryant, Blake Edwards, Sam Heazlett, Usman Khawaja, Matthew Kuhnemann, Marnus Labuschagne*, Michael Neser, Lachlan Pfeffer, Jimmy Peirson, Matt Renshaw, Billy Stanlake, Mark Steketee, Bryce Street, Mitch Swepson, Jack Wildermuth, Jack Wood. Rookies: Jack Clayton, Will Prestwidge, Connor Sully, Matthew Willans

Will Prestwidge is the latest member of his family to earn a Queensland contract // Getty

Women

There have been minimal changes to the Fire side for their WNCL title defence, with Delissa Kimmince retiring and Tess Cooper not having her contract renewed. Ruth Johnston is the only new face in the squad, joining her cousin Ellie Johnston on the list.

In: Ruth Johnston

Out: Tess Cooper, Delissa Kimmince (retired)

Squad: Megan Dixon, Holly Ferling, Grace Harris, Mikayla Hinkley, Ellie Johnston, Ruth Johnston, Jess Jonassen*, Laura Kimmince, Charli Knott, Caitlyn Mair, Lilly Mills, Beth Mooney*, Georgia Prestwidge, Georgia Redmayne, Courtney Sippel, Georgia Voll

South Australia

Men

The Redbacks have had some significant player turnover after their winless campaign last summer, with six new faces added to the senior list. Paceman Brendan Doggett is the most accomplished recruit having joined from Queensland, while highly-rated Western Australian Jake Carder has also signed on after his opportunities were limited in the west. Batsman Nathan McSweeney has joined from Queensland, Nathan McAndrew and Ryan Gibson have moved from NSW and former Victoria junior Sam Kerber has also earned a full contract. Veteran trio Callum Ferguson, Chadd Sayers (both retired) and Tom Cooper have all dropped off the list along with batsmen Brad Davis and Conor McInerney, allrounder Cameron Valente and seamer Luke Robins.

In: Brendan Doggett, Nathan McSweeney, Nathan McAndrew, Jake Carder, Sam Kerber, Ryan Gibson

Out: Callum Ferguson (retired), Chadd Sayers (retired), Tom Cooper, Brad Davis, Conor McInerney, Luke Robins, Cameron Valente.

Squad: Wes Agar, Alex Carey*, Jake Carder, Brendan Doggett, Daniel Drew, Ryan Gibson, David Grant, Travis Head, Henry Hunt, Sam Kerber, Jake Lehmann, Nathan McAndrew, Nathan McSweeney, Joe Mennie, Harry Nielsen, Tim Oakley, Lloyd Pope, Kane Richardson*, Liam Scott, Jake Weatherald, Nick Winter, Daniel Worrall. Rookies: Jordan Buckingham, Bailey Capel, Kyle Brazell, Corey Kelly, Thomas Kelly

Brendan Doggett headlines a brace of new Redbacks' recruits for next summer // Getty

Women

The Scorpions have made just one change to their list from last season, with Darcie Brown's elevation to a full CA contract making room for another pace bowler, Kate Peterson.

In: Kate Peterson

Out: None

Squad: Jemma Barsby, Sam Betts, Emma De Broughe, Darcie Brown*, Eliza Doddridge, Josie Dooley, Ellie Falconer, Brooke Harris, Tahlia McGrath*, Tegan McPharlin, Annie O'Neil, Bridget Patterson, Kate Peterson, Alex Price, Megan Schutt*, Courtney Webb, Amanda-Jade Wellington

Tasmania

Men

Tasmania have made minimal squad changes, with the retirement of Alex Doolan the most notable omission alongside seam bowlers Tom Rogers and Alex Pyecroft as well as batters Keegan Oates and Jack White. Allrounder Brad Hope has joined from WA while teenager Nivethan Radhakrishnan, an opening batter and spinner capable of bowling with both his left and right arms, has joined from Sydney.

In: Brad Hope, Nivethan Radhakrishnan

Out: Alex Doolan, Keegan Oates, Alex Pyecroft, Tom Rogers, Jack White

Squad: Tom Andrews, Gabe Bell, Jackson Bird, Iain Carlisle, Jake Doran, Nathan Ellis, Caleb Jewell, Ben McDermott, Riley Meredith, Lawrence Neil-Smith, Tim Paine*, Sam Rainbird, Peter Siddle, Jordan Silk, Mac Wright, Matthew Wade, Charlie Wakim, Tim Ward, Beau Webster. Rookies: Jarrod Freeman, Brad Hope, Mitch Owen, Nivethan Radhakrishnan

Elyse Villani has moved to Tasmania alongside Molly Strano // Getty

Women

Tigers coach Salliann Beams has continued her impressive recruitment drive in the Apple Isle, luring Victoria stars Elyse Villani and Molly Strano and young fast bowler Hayley Silver-Holmes from NSW. It brings to 10 the number of contracted players who have relocated from other states or countries in the past three years, with the three new recruits joining a team that narrowly missed out on a spot in the WNCL final last season. Spinner Sam Bates has left to join Victoria, Brooke Hepburn (retired) and Meg Phillips (delisted) have also moved on while Emma Thompson (maternity leave) will miss this season and be replaced by Emma Manix-Geeves.

In: Hayley Silver-Holmes, Elyse Villani, Molly Strano

Out: Brooke Hepburn (retired), Samantha Bates (VIC), Meg Phillips

Squad: Chloe Abel, Nicola Carey*, Maisy Gibson, Heather Graham, Corinne Hall, Emma Manix-Geeves, Sasha Moloney, Rachel Priest, Hayley Silver-Holmes, Amy Smith, Emily Smith, Naomi Stalenberg, Molly Strano, Emma Thompson (maternity leave 2021-22), Belinda Vakarewa, Elyse Villani

Victoria

Men

The Vics have made only minor changes to their list for this season, with left-hander James Seymour – who made his Shield debut late last summer – earning a full contract after dominating at club level in Melbourne. Former Australia U-19 representative Patrick Rowe has lost his rookie deal, while pace bowler Fergus O'Neill has been added to the rookie list.

In: James Seymour, Fergus O'Neill

Out: Patrick Rowe

Squad: Scott Boland, Xavier Crone, Travis Dean, Zak Evans, Aaron Finch*, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Seb Gotch, Peter Handscomb, Sam Harper, Marcus Harris, Mackenzie Harvey, Jon Holland, Nic Maddinson, Glenn Maxwell*, Jonathan Merlo, Tom O'Connell, Wil Parker, James Pattinson*, Mitchell Perry, Will Pucovski, James Seymour, Matt Short, Will Sutherland. Rookies: Brody Couch, Sam Elliott, Tom Jackson, Cameron McClure, Todd Murphy, Fergus O'Neill.

Left-arm spinner Samantha Bates has relocated to Victoria // Getty

Women

With six CA contracted players on their list, the Vics have said farewell to long-time representatives Elyse Villani and Molly Strano, who have both joined Tasmania after topping the run-scorer's and wicket-taker's lists respectively in last season's WNCL. Spinner Sam Bates has gone the other way, joining from Tasmania, Courtney Neale has signed with WA while Tiana Atkinson, Ella Hayward, Rhys McKenna, Rhiann O'Donnell and Lara Shannon have all earned new deals. Bhavi Devchand, Elly Donald and Zoe Griffiths have all been delisted.

In: Samantha Bates, Tiana Atkinson, Ella Hayward, Rhys McKenna, Rhiann O'Donnell, Lara Shannon

Out: Molly Strano (TAS), Elyse Villani (TAS), Courtney Neale (WA), Bhavi Devchand, Elly Donald, Zoe Griffiths

Squad: Tiana Atkinson, Samantha Bates, Makinley Blows, Lucy Cripps, Sophie Day, Nicole Faltum, Tess Flintoff, Kim Garth, Ella Hayward, Anna Lanning, Meg Lanning*, Rhys McKenna, Sophie Molineux*, Rhiann O'Donnell, Ellyse Perry*, Lara Shannon, Annabel Sutherland*, Amy Vine, Tayla Vlaeminck*, Georgia Wareham*

Western Australia

Men

WA have retained the bulk of their squad for the 2021-22 season, although youngsters Jake Carder (South Australia) and Brad Hope (Tasmania) have both chased opportunities elsewhere. Off-spinner Corey Rocchiccioli has been upgraded from a rookie deal, while leg-spinner Liam O'Connor has been delisted.

Ins: Corey Rocchiccioli, Cooper Connolly, Bryce Jackson

Outs: Jake Carder (SA), Brad Hope (TAS), Liam O'Connor

Squad: Ashton Agar*, Cameron Bancroft, Jason Behrendorff, Hilton Cartwright, Cameron Gannon, Cameron Green*, Liam Guthrie, Aaron Hardie, Josh Inglis, Bryce Jackson, Matthew Kelly, Mitch Marsh, Shaun Marsh, David Moody, Lance Morris, Joel Paris, Josh Philippe, Jhye Richardson*, Corey Rocchiccioli, D'Arcy Short, Marcus Stoinis, Ashton Turner, Sam Whiteman. Rookies: Cooper Connolly, Sam Fanning, Jayden Goodwin, Bryce Jackson

Maddy Darke has made the move west // Getty

Women

WA have looked east to boost their squad for the new season, recruiting wicketkeeper-batter Maddy Darke and allrounder Lisa Griffith from NSW as well as fast bowler Courtney Neale from Victoria. The three ins offset the losses of Emma King, who retired at the end of last season, and Piepa Cleary, who has moved to the UK for personal reasons, while Megan Banting has been delisted.

In: Madeleine Darke, Lisa Griffith, Courtney Neale

Out: Emma King (retired), Piepa Cleary, Megan Banting

Squad: Nicole Bolton, Zoe Britcliffe, Mathilda Carmichael, Sheldyn Cooper, Madeleine Darke, Ashley Day, Amy Edgar, Lisa Griffith, Molly Healy, Alana King, Courtney Neale, Chloe Piparo, Georgia Wyllie.