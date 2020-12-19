By the numbers: Anatomy of an Indian collapse

36 all out: Watch India's unbelievable batting collapse

36 Mohammed Shami was forced to retire hurt which was a bitter way for it to end but it did little to take away from one of the most spectacular sessions of play in recent Test history, with the end result being the lowest completed innings total in India's proud Test history, and the equal-fifth lowest overall.

Hazlewood too hot with elite double-wicket maiden

1 India's 36 is also the equal-lowest innings total in Tests in Australia, matching the low set by South Africa against the Aussies at the MCG way back in 1932. It is also the lowest innings total by any nation in 65 years.

200 Test wickets for Josh Hazlewood, who became the 17th Australian to reach the milestone.

150 Test wickets for Pat Cummins, who became the equal-third quickest Australian to reach the milestone in terms of innings bowled (59), level with Dennis Lillee and Stuart MacGill, and behind only leg-spin legends Clarrie Grimmett (49) and Shane Warne (55).

Irresistible Cummins removes Pujara with a beauty

1 As in the first time ever not a single player in the top six of a Test side has reached double figures in an innings. As it happened, none of the India batsmen reached double figures, with Mayank Agarwal top-scoring with nine.

21.26 Pat Cummins’ Test bowling average places him in elite company. Among bowlers to have taken 50 Test wickets in the past 50 years, only Indian quick Jasprit Bumrah (20.50), and legendary West Indies trio Malcolm Marshall (20.94), Joel Garner (20.97) and Curtly Ambrose (20.99) have taken their scalps at a better mark.

Hazlewood takes remarkable 5-8 to tear through India

5-8 Hazlewood's figures represent the most economical five-wicket haul by an Australian in 73 years. Among Aussies, only Ernie Toshack with 5-2 (1947) and Bert Ironmonger with 5-6 (1932) have better the big quick's return today in terms of economy.

46.3 Cummins' career strike-rate as it stands – the lowest of any Australian in 112 years.

3 For just the third time in Nathan Lyon's career – and the first since 2012 – he was not required to bowl in a Test match innings.

Play of the day: Kohli exits to cap India's stunning collapse

