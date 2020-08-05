Men's Ashes

'Unfinished business' fires Smith's Ashes ambition

A year on from his record-breaking Ashes campaign, Steve Smith says retaining the urn in a drawn series means a series win in England remains a major goal

Andrew Ramsey

5 August 2020, 05:47 PM AEST

