Jo'burg flashbacks won't derail Smith from task at hand

Steve Smith says he's been given a warm and "normal" reception so far on his return to South Africa, but he's expecting the famously hostile Wanderers crowd to be far less accommodating in the series-opening T20 this weekend.

Back in South Africa for the first time since the ball-tampering scandal, Smith conceded he had flashbacks this week when he walked into the same Johannesburg hotel where two years earlier he learned of his 12-month ban from Cricket Australia and was sent home.

"Just initially I was like 'the last time I left here, it wasn't pretty'," Smith said on Wednesday in his first press conference on South African soil since he sat beside Cameron Bancroft at Newlands and admitted to the ball-tampering plot.

"It wasn't the best time in my life, but I've moved on from that. I've learned a lot in the last two years and I'm moving forwards.

Official trailer | The Test: A new era for Australia's team

"I've been to a few restaurants and people have been lovely. A couple of guys have come up and had some photos … and been really nice.

"It's been pretty normal to when I've been here previously."

It's a far cry from the reception Smith received when he was last in the country, when he was flanked by police officers and marched through Johannesburg's OR Tambo International Airport onto a plane home.

Having been the centre of a global media scandal two years ago, just two local journalists and one South African cameraman joined the Australian contingent at Smith's press conference on Wednesday.

Smith not fazed by crowd reaction on South Africa return

However, Smith laughed when he was asked if he's preparing for a hostile crowd reception in the first T20 against the Proteas at what is expected to be a jam-packed Wanderers.

"No doubt, no doubt," he said with a broad smile. "I think they're hostile at the best of times here.

"It doesn't bother me too much. Justin (Langer) said the other day we had the dress rehearsal in England where there was a fair bit going on. But I honestly don't notice it, particularly when I'm batting.

"It's just words, you know? It doesn't affect me."

And Smith has no issue with being put in the line of fire, saying he expects to field on the boundary during the first T20 on Saturday morning (3am AEDT Fox Sports and Kayo).

Hussey helping to fine tune Australia's middle-order

"I'll smile and laugh and play along and have some fun," he said.

"People can treat other people however they like, that's up to them. But it doesn't bother me, it's water off a duck's back and I'll get on with it."

Apart from two years ago, Smith has mostly fond memories of South Africa and cited Australia's 2014 Test series win and T20 Champions League victory with the Sydney Sixers in 2012 as on-field highlights.

Off the field, Smith joined six of his teammates at the Pumla special school in Soweto on Tuesday, a heart-warming visit that has added to the generous welcome he's received on his return.

Aussies, Soweto students share smiles at cricket clinic

"Everywhere I've been, people have been lovely," he said.

"(The school visit) was a really eye-opening experience and great to see some kids dancing around and smiles on some young kids' faces.

"It's a terrific place to tour and it's great to be back here."

Australia's Qantas Tour of South Africa 2020

Australia T20 squad: Aaron Finch (c), Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Alex Carey, Pat Cummins, Mitch Marsh, Jhye Richardson, Kane Richardson, D'Arcy Short, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Matthew Wade, David Warner, Adam Zampa

Australia ODI squad: Aaron Finch (c), Ashton Agar, Alex Carey (vc), Pat Cummins (vc), Josh Hazlewood, Marnus Labuschagne, Mitch Marsh, Kane Richardson, D'Arcy Short, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Matthew Wade, David Warner, Adam Zampa

First T20: February 21 at Johannesburg. 3am AEDT (Feb 22), Fox Cricket & Kayo

Second T20: February 23 at Port Elizabeth 11.30pm AEDT, Fox Cricket & Kayo

Third T20: February 26 at Cape Town. 3am AEDT (Feb 27), Fox Cricket & Kayo

First ODI: February 29 at Paarl (D/N). 10pm AEDT, Fox Cricket & Kayo

Second ODI: March 4 at Bloemfontein (D/N). 10pm AEDT, Fox Cricket & Kayo

Third ODI: March 7 at Potchefstroom. 7pm AEDT, Fox Cricket & Kayo