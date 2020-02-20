South Africa v Australia T20I - Men's

Jo'burg flashbacks won't derail Smith from task at hand

Steve Smith expecting hostile crowds in first match against Proteas since ball-tampering scandal but stresses it will be business as usual for him on the tour

Martin Smith in Johannesburg

20 February 2020, 08:52 AM AEST

@martinsmith9994

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2020 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo