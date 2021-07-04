Testing tours: Smith eyes subcontinental series

Australia's schedule for the World Test Championship is a particularly challenging one, with all eight away matches to be played in Asia

Adam Burnett

4 July 2021, 12:41 PM AEST

@AdamBurnett09

