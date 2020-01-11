Qantas Tour of India 2020

Smith promotion means Marnus joins batting squeeze

Interim coach Andrew McDonald says Steve Smith will likely return to the No.3 position against India as Australia consider their middle-order options

AAP

11 January 2020, 10:48 AM AEST

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2020 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo