West Indies v Australia T20Is - Men's

Smith's elbow woes return ahead of World Cup, Ashes

Steve Smith's latest elbow issue a concern for Australia, while more details have emerged on Marnus Labuschagne's absence from the touring party

Adam Burnett

16 June 2021, 05:06 PM AEST

@AdamBurnett09

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2021 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo