Broad plays down captaincy talk as Key gets top job

Stuart Broad says he would need to win his Test spot back before being considered as Joe Root successor as former Test and ODI batter Rob Key is named director of cricket

AP

18 April 2022, 07:31 AM AEST

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2022 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo