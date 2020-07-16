England v West Indies Tests - Men's

England begin looking beyond Anderson-Broad era

James Anderson rested for second Test Stuart Broad set to return to starting XI as captain Joe Root suggest the pair's record-breaking partnership days are coming to an end

Dave Middleton

16 July 2020, 07:48 AM AEST

@Dave_Middleton

