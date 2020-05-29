Sunday stream: Australia v Windies in a 1993 Test epic

This Sunday, watch extended highlights of all four days of the 1993 Adelaide Test between Australia and West Indies

Martin Smith

29 May 2020, 12:51 PM AEST

@martinsmith9994

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2020 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo