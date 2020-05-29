Sunday stream: Australia v Windies in a 1993 Test epic

It’s the closest victory in Test history and cricket fans can re-live it all this Sunday with the extended highlights of Australia’s 1993 Test against West Indies in Adelaide.

In a 90-minute special, you can re-live all the best bits from all four days of the match, including the thrilling conclusion that stunned the home crowd on Australia Day, 1993.

Setting the scene

Australia XI: Mark Taylor, David Boon, Justin Langer, Mark Waugh, Steve Waugh, Allan Border, Ian Healy, Merv Hughes, Shane Warne, Tim May, Craig McDermott

West Indies XI: Desmond Haynes, Phil Simmons, Richie Richardson, Brian Lara, Keith Arthurton, Carl Hooper, Junior Murray, Ian Bishop, Curtly Ambrose, Kenny Benjamin, Courtney Walsh

A crushing win in the second Test at the MCG, led by a career-best performance from young leg-spinner Shane Warne, means Australia take a 1-0 lead into the fourth Test as they eye off their first series win over the Windies in almost two decades.

After the tourists narrowly escaped with a draw in the opening Test in Brisbane, Warne’s match-winning figures of 7-52 in Melbourne handed Australia a 1-0 series lead that was maintained when the third Test in Sydney was drawn, despite a breakthrough innings of 277 from young West Indian star Brian Lara.

Buoyed by Lara’s knock, his first hundred in Tests, the Windies then went on to win the 50-over World Series Cup, beating Australia 2-0 in the finals after Pakistan had earlier been knocked out in the group stage.

And the Windies will need to draw on that momentum in Adelaide to level the Test series ahead of the fifth and final Test at the WACA Ground, where the tourists have never lost in three previous occasions.

The Australians were forced to make a change to their batting line-up, with young Western Australian left-hander Justin Langer to bat at No.3 on Test debut after his state teammate Damien Martyn was ruled out due to injury.

The hosts have also recalled off-spinner Tim May in place of Greg Matthews to form a two-man spin attack with Warne, while the Windies have instead opted to play four frontline quicks, bolstering their pace attack with the inclusion of Kenny Benjamin in place of left-handed batsman Jimmy Adams.