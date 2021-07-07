Sixers, Thunder sign legends for Big Bash campaigns

Lisa Sthalekar has joined the Sixers as WBBL and BBL list manager, while Alex Blackwell will oversee the Thunder's WBBL squad

Laura Jolly

7 July 2021, 12:17 PM AEST

@JollyLauz18

