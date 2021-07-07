Sixers, Thunder sign legends for Big Bash campaigns

Sydney’s Big Bash clubs have called on two of the game’s greats to give them an edge over their rivals in the cut-throat business of shaping lists and attracting international talent amid the uncertainty caused by COVID19.

Former Australia captains Lisa Sthalekar and Alex Blackwell have been signed as list managers for the Sydney Sixers and Sydney Thunder respectively.

Sthalekar, an ICC and Cricket Australia Hall of Fame member who played 187 games for her country, will manage both the BBL and WBBL lists for the Sixers.

Blackwell, Australia’s most-capped female player and World Cup winning captain, will look after the Thunder’s WBBL squad.

Since calling time on her playing career, Sthalekar has forged a career as a broadcaster, working on both men’s and women’s international and domestic cricket around the globe.

Former Thunder captain Blackwell also works in broadcasting and has a unique insight into overseas players through her work with global gender equity movement FairBreak.

Those insights into the world’s best talent will give them an advantage when it comes to scouting talent for the Sixers and Thunder, CNSW Head of Cricket Greg Mail said.

"Their cricket pedigrees are obviously outstanding and they are both exceptional people who will bring decades of knowledge and experience to the role," Mail said.

"The fact they both watch more cricket than most with their commentary roles and have had the chance to see plenty of talent from around Australia and across the world is a big positive."

That intel will be crucial this summer, given the challenges created by a packed international schedule and COVID19 restrictions.

Quarantine requirements combined with conflicting tournaments and international duties will continue to cause headaches in both the women’s and men’s competitions.

The WBBL|07 season will begin on October 14, and already the Thunder will have to secure at least two new internationals for their title defence, due to England’s conflicting tour of Pakistan, which will prevent Heather Knight and Tammy Beaumont from returning.

"I think I fit the role pretty nicely," Blackwell said. "It is something I stay across anyway because of the wonderful opportunities I get to commentate on cricket.

"I also keep an eye on all domestic cricket and internationally through my role with FairBreak where I am helping put together all six teams for the FairBreak Invitational – a first of its kind global invitation tournament next year in Hong Kong."

The Sixers have confirmed they have parted ways with South Africa stars Marizanne Kapp and Dane van Niekerk – the former has signed with Perth Scorchers – and have been linked to India pair Shafali Verma and Radha Yadav, but any changes to the availability of India’s stars could force a change in tact for the magenta club.

"I’ve been lucky enough to commentate on cricket and lots of T20 cricket around the world with various tournaments and with that I have been fortunate to see lots of players both here and overseas," Sthalekar said.

"I feel like I’m in a good position to assist both the Sixers WBBL and BBL teams to ensure that we have the right personnel within the squad to allow them chase more titles and keep lifting the bar in both tournaments."

A list manager for the Thunder’s BBL team will be appointed in due course.

The Sixers are on the hunt for a new WBBL coach, after Ben Sawyer’s departure to take up a full-time assistant role with the Australian women’s team.