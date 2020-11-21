Rebel WBBL|06

CA investigates 'admin error' as Sixers suffer shock loss

The season of the star-studded Sydney Sixers side is hanging by a thread, with the club facing a must-win match against the Melbourne Stars on Sunday as CA looks into an 'admin error'

Laura Jolly at North Sydney Oval

21 November 2020, 10:16 PM AEST

@JollyLauz18

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2020 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo