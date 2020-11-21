CA investigates 'admin error' as Sixers suffer shock loss

The Sydney Sixers are being investigated by Cricket Australia after an "administration error" led to teenage fast bowler Hayley Silver-Holmes being listed on their team sheet despite not being part of their official squad, in breach of tournament regulations.

The news comes with the Sixers' season already hanging by a thread after a shock loss to the Melbourne Renegades on Saturday night left them needing to win their final match of the season on Sunday by a huge margin to have any chance of making the finals.

Silver-Holmes had been sidelined with a foot injury for the past fortnight and had been removed from the Sixers' main squad of 15, with replacement player Alisha Bates taking her spot.

The 17-year-old had recovered to play this weekend's matches but the change to the Sixers' official squad list, which would have returned Silver-Holmes to the primary list of 15, had yet to be approved by the W/BBL Technical Committee before Saturday night's match against the Melbourne Renegades.

The Sixers were initially unaware of the error and Silver-Holmes was included in their playing XI. She did not bat as the Sixers compiled 4-166 from their 20 overs, with the error discovered before she took the field for the second innings.

Healy hits top form with quickfire 63 from 37 balls

Maddy Darke, listed as 12th fielder, instead came onto the field with Silver-Holmes relegated to wearing a bib on the sidelines.

A Cricket Australia statement said: "The WBBL is aware of an administrative error pertaining to player selection in the Sydney Sixers-Melbourne Renegades match on Saturday.

"The Sixers self-reported an issue relating to Hayley Silver-Holmes' paperwork shortly after the Sixers-Renegades game had commenced.

"Silver-Holmes did not bat nor take the field for the Renegades' run-chase.

"The rebel WBBL will provide an update on the matter in due course."

It left the Sixers one bowler short in what was a critical match in the battle for the semi-finals and her absence hurt as the Renegades, already out of finals contention, produced an upset win.

The Sixers currently sit fifth on the table with 12 points, behind the Thunder and Scorchers on 14 points apiece, and with one match against the top-ranked Melbourne Stars remaining on Sunday.

They'll need to beat the Stars on Sunday, hope one of the Scorchers or Thunder lose and make-up a Net Run Rate deficit of at least 0.374 to make the top four.

A Sydney Sixers spokesperson confirmed to cricket.com.au the mistake with the paperwork, and that it was discovered and reported to Cricket Australia before Silver-Holmes played any part in the match.

Speaking during Channel Seven’s broadcast of the second innings, Sixers allrounder Erin Burns said: "Unfortunately, I think there was a bit of an administration error in terms of team lists and things.

"(Silver-Holmes) was all padded up and ready to go and fortunately they found out just as she was about to head on out that there was a bit of trouble in terms of something with team lists.

"So Maddy Darke has come on as the 12th fielder."