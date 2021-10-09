Not good enough: Sixers set sights on top-four return

Mel Jones's preview: Imports shake up Sixers squad

Sydney Sixers coach Ben Sawyer says nothing but finals will do for his star-studded squad this season, as they set their sights on a return to the top four in Weber WBBL|07.

The two-time champions made the first four WBBL deciders, but finished fifth in both WBBL|05 and |06 despite fielding what, on paper, appeared one of the strongest lists in the competition.

"Being completely upfront and honest, the Sixers with the line-up that we had, not making the semi-finals was just not good enough," Sawyer told cricket.com.au. "I think everybody understands that.

"So again with the line-up that we have this season I think that semi-finals is our main aim, we have to be aiming for that. Not being there the last two years, everyone understands it's just not good enough."

If anything, the Sixers have strengthened that group for the upcoming tournament, adding young quick Maitlan Brown and experienced batter Nicole Bolton and taking a new approach to their two international spots, signing India’s Shafali Verma and Radha Yadav.

Powerful 17-year-old Verma opens for India across all three formats and would make an exciting opening partner for Alyssa Healy, but Sawyer stopped short of calling time on the iconic Healy-Ellyse Perry partnership just yet.

"We, and this is honest, we haven't really spoken about (batting) orders yet," Sawyer said.

"We know that our opening partnership has been one of the best, if not the best in the comp for a number of years.

"We’ll have to chat about that, but an area we are trying to fix is how we finish off game.

"So to me, that's more of our focus, and (working out) who's going to be able to do that job for us because it's something that’s let us down in the last couple of years and it's something that we want to get better at."

QUICK SINGLE Gun recruit has Strikers well positioned for finals return

While the Sixers’ Sydney- and Canberra-based players endured two weeks of hotel quarantine in Hobart, they do have the benefit of having one third of their squad coming in fresh from the ongoing series between Australia and India in Queensland.

The decision to add Yadav was aimed at addressing the one thing Sawyer felt was lacking from his bowling attack; an international-class left-arm spinner.

Meanwhile the addition of veteran Bolton, who moved across from the Perth Scorchers, will add a left-hander to the top six, something the Sixers have not previously had at their disposal.

"It gives us an option to (alternate) left and right, I’m really looking forward to what she can add because we needed some depth in that middle order," Sawyer said.

"The other thing is that I really think Nicole's going play a really big role for us with the ball.

"Her numbers are outstanding, especially in the powerplay, and on top of all that she is an outstanding fielder."

Squad: Ellyse Perry* (c), Ashleigh Gardner*, Alyssa Healy*, Shafali Verma (Ind), Radha Yadav (Ind), Jade Allen, Nicole Bolton, Maitlan Brown, Erin Burns, Stella Campbell, Lauren Cheatle, Emma Hughes, Matilda Lugg, Angela Reakes, Hayley Silver-Holmes (injured - hip), Claire Moore (injury replacement)

In: Maitlan Brown (Renegades), Nicole Bolton (Sixers), Jade Allen, Matilda Lugg, Radha Yadav, Shafali Verma

Out: Marizanne Kapp (Scorchers), Dane van Niekerk, Sarah Aley (retired), Maddy Darke (Sixers), Lisa Griffith (Scorchers), Jodie Hicks

Possible best XI: Alyssa Healy (wk), Shafali Verma, Ashleigh Gardner, Ellyse Perry, Erin Burns, Nicole Bolton, Angela Reakes, Maitlan Brown, Radha Yadav, Lauren Cheatle, Stella Campbell

* Australia contracted player

Player to watch: Stella Campbell

X-factor: Shafali Verma

Last year's result: Fifth (six wins, six losses, two no results)

The inside word with Mel Jones:

Fixtures

October 14 v Stars, Blundstone Arena

October 17 v Hurricanes, Blundstone Arena

October 20 v Stars, Blundstone Arena

October 23 v Sixers, UTAS Stadium

October 24 v Renegades, UTAS Stadium

October 30 v Renegades, Lilac Hill

October 31 v Scorchers, Lilac Hill

November 3 v Hurricanes, WACA Ground

November 9 v Heat, Karen Rolton Oval

November 10 v Strikers, Karen Rolton Oval

November 13 v Heat, Great Barrier Reef Arena, Mackay

November 14 v Thunder, Great Barrier Reef Arena, Mackay

November 20 v Strikers, Adelaide Oval

November 21 v Scorchers, Adelaide Oval

Sign up for BKT Big Bash Tipping this season at tipping.cricket.com.au! Go for the major prize or join a league and take on your friends, family and colleagues.