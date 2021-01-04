Vodafone Test Series v India

SCG crowd capacity reduced for third Test

Officials confirm reduced capacity of 25 per cent at the SCG for the third Vodafone Test as Sydney manages COVID-19 cases

Andrew Ramsey

4 January 2021, 02:04 PM AEST

@ARamseyCricket

