Weber WBBL|07

Thunder's grand final hero pulls out of WBBL|07

South African fast bowler Shabnim Ismail withdraws from the Sydney Thunder's WBBL title defence

Laura Jolly

27 September 2021, 01:32 PM AEST

@JollyLauz18

